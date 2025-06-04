Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Mackenzie Gore, Chris Sale, and more for June 4, 2025

Today’s MLB pitching slate features a mix of proven strikeout artists and rising talents, making for an exciting day of MLB strikeout prop bets, pitchers strikeout picks and best MLB strikeout bets.

From Mackenzie Gore's strikeouts against the Cubs to Chris Sale's strikeout trends facing the Diamondbacks and Cade Povich's strikeout streak, these pitchers have shown the ability to rack up strikeouts.

Alongside reliable under picks like Merrill Kelly's strikeout under and Clarke Schmidt under 5.5 Ks, today’s selections offer a balanced approach to maximize your MLB betting picks for June 4.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. MacKenzie Gore - Over 6.5 Ks (-125)

MacKenzie Gore could carve through this lineup with ease - Source: Imagn

MacKenzie Gore has been one of the nastiest strikeout arms this season, racking up a dominant 13.3 K/9 through 68.1 innings. He’s cleared this 6.5 line in 10 of his 12 starts, with only two slip-ups.

Now facing a Cubs lineup that’s struggled against left-handed strikeout pitchers, Gore’s mix of velocity and wipeout secondary stuff puts him in a prime spot to cash this over once again.

#4. Chris Sale - Over 6.5 Ks (-130)

Chris Sale could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Chris Sale has rediscovered his strikeout form this season, sporting an impressive 11.4 K/9 through 67.2 innings.

He’s topped this 6.5 strikeout mark in five of his last six outings, looking sharp with his fastball-slider combo. Against a Diamondbacks lineup that can be weak to high-strikeout lefties, Sale’s swing-and-miss stuff should play well again, making this over a strong value play.

#3. Merrill Kelly - Under 5.5 Ks (-155)

Merrill Kelly could struggle to rack up 6 punchouts - Source: Imagn

Merrill Kelly’s strikeout rate sits at a modest 8.3 K/9 this season, and while he’s reliable in length, he isn’t a heavy strikeout pitcher.

Facing a strong Braves lineup known for making solid contact, Kelly’s chances to surpass 5.5 strikeouts are limited. His ability to pitch to contact and rely on defense makes the under 5.5 Ks a smart and safe play for today’s slate.

#2. Clarke Schmidt - Under 5.5 Ks (-165) Safest Pick of the Day

Clarke Schmidtis the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Clarke Schmidt’s strikeout rate of 8.7 K/9 shows some ability to get swings and misses, but his walk rate is quite high at 4.2 BB/9, indicating control issues that limit his overall dominance.

Facing the Guardians, a team with a solid contact approach, Schmidt’s opportunity to rack up strikeouts is capped. Given his inconsistency and the quality of the opposing lineup, betting under 5.5 strikeouts is the safest and smartest choice on today’s card.

#1. Cade Povich - Over 5.5 Ks (+100) Bold Prediction of the Day

Cade Povich might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Cade Povich has shown promising strikeout ability with a solid 9.4 K/9 rate this season despite his overall 5.29 ERA. His recent form is especially encouraging, having recorded 9, 6, and 9 strikeouts in his last three outings.

Facing the Mariners, who struggle against quality pitching, Povich’s strikeout potential looks strong. Backing him to go over 5.5 strikeouts offers great value and confidence for today’s bold pick.

