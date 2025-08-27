Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Framber Valdez, and more for August 27, 2025

Strikeouts are the name of the game in MLB, and today’s slate features some of the league’s most dominant arms going up against hitters. From power pitchers who can blow fastballs past anyone to crafty arms who excel at mixing speeds and breaking stuff, these matchups offer plenty of opportunities for high-K performances.

We’ve scoured recent form, matchup splits and pitching styles to highlight five pitchers who stand out for strikeout potential, including Max Fried, Framber Valdez and Cade Cavalli. Whether you’re chasing safe totals or bold predictions, these picks provide a mix of reliability and upside for August 27.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

#5. Max Fried: Over 6.5 Ks (-140)

Fried has remained a steady arm in the Yankees rotation, going 13-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 155 innings this season.

He is following up a strong outing against the Red Sox, where he shut out Boston over six innings with seven strikeouts without having any impact on the decision.

His curveball was especially sharp, and that's against a Nationals offense that grades near the league basement in contact quality against left-handers.

For his consistency and ability to pitch deep into games, Fried is primed to reach above the 6.5 mark tonight.

#4. Framber Valdez: Over 6.5 Ks (-145)

Valdez has put together another solid year for Houston, entering this game with an 11-7 record, a 3.32 ERA, and 153 strikeouts in 157.1 innings.

Although he struggled in his last outing against the Tigers, yielding seven runs on only two strikeouts, Valdez has tended to come back strong after disastrous starts. His signature sinker-curveball combination is especially deadly against teams like Colorado, which consistently has trouble away from Coors Field.

The Rockies’ road splits show more swing-and-miss tendencies, and Valdez has a track record of racking up strikeouts when he finds his command early. With his ground-ball ability keeping him deep into games, the over 6.5 Ks feels attainable in this spot, making it a strong bounce-back play.

#3. Bryan Bello: Over 4.5 Ks (-145)

Bello remains one of the most reliable starters in Boston, now at 10-6 with a 3.07 ERA and 102 strikeouts over 135 innings. His heavy sinker and improving changeup have kept bats guessing, and he's been particularly sharp of late.

In his latest start against the Yankees, Bello pitched seven shutout innings with five strikeouts, showing excellent command and swing-and-miss stuff when called upon.

He faces the Orioles tonight, a quality offense, but one that can also struggle against pitchers who can spot low in the zone. With Bello's consistency in reaching this number and his current trend, the over 4.5 strikeouts looks like an outstanding value play at a reasonable price.

#2. Drew Rasmussen: Over 4.5 Ks (-160) - Safest Pick of the Day

Rasmussen has been one of the steadiest arms in the AL this season, posting a 10-5 record with a 2.62 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts across 123.2 innings.

His efficiency and command have been elite, limiting walks while keeping hitters off balance with his fastball-slider combo. In his latest start against the Yankees, Rasmussen struck out six over six innings, showing once again he can consistently clear this modest strikeout line.

Now he faces the Guardians, a team that tends to put the ball in play but has been more vulnerable against right-handers lately. With Rasmussen’s ability to work deep into games and pound the zone, the over 4.5 feels like the most reliable strikeout prop on today’s slate.

#1. Cade Cavalli: Under 4.5 Ks (+105) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Cavalli has flashed upside early in his return for Washington, holding a 2.82 ERA across 22.1 innings with 18 strikeouts. But while the surface numbers look solid, his strikeout production has been modest, and efficiency issues still show up.

In his latest start against Philadelphia, Cavalli allowed three runs over six innings and struck out only four, right on tonight’s line. Now he faces a dangerous Yankees lineup that rarely chases and puts the ball in play consistently.

With New York one of the toughest teams in the league to strike out, the under at plus money is a sharp way to play this matchup.

