Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Hunter Brown and more for April 9, 2025

On Wednesday, all 30 MLB teams are in action, so there will be 30 starting pitchers. They will rack up a range of strikeouts, with some possibly pouring in double digits. However, others won't come close to that mark.

That is the primary challenge with this popular prop bet. Picking which pitchers will or won't hit their over/under line for strikeouts is hard, especially when there are 30 lines to choose from. Fortunately, we've got some of the better lines to look at.

Best MLB strikeout props for April 9

5) Jack Flaherty: under 6.5 -155

Take the under on Jack Flaherty (Imagn)

Jack Flaherty is pitching well this season for the Detroit Tigers. However, he's facing the New York Yankees, a team poised for some positive regression after two runs in two games. His 27.3% K rate is solid, but the matchup isn't and the line is a little high. Take the under.

4) Max Meyer: under 5.5 -150

Max Meyer may not hit the over (Imagn)

Max Meyer may not have a high line, but he has a terrible matchup. The New York Mets are playing well and Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor aren't strikeout fuel. Additionally, the Miami Marlins starter has a career K/9 of 8.08, so he's not prone to cutting down batters with much frequency.

3) Shota Imanaga: over 5.5 -130

Shota Imanaga may hit the over (Imagn)

Shota Imanaga may have a difficult matchup with the Texas Rangers, but the line is on the lower side for a player of his caliber. Despite the metrics (8.64 career K/9 and low 14.7% K rate this year), take the over. Imanaga is a great pitcher and he should be able to get six without much fuss.

2) Max Fried: under 6.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)

Max Fried is the safe pick today (Imagn)

Wednesday's safest pick is Max Fried. His line is on the higher side and he's never been a strikeout pitcher. He has a 19.2% K rate this year and a career K/9 of 8.78. He recorded a lot of strikeouts last time out against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates, but the Detroit Tigers have been hitting well (11 runs in two games against the New York Yankees). Take the under with confidence.

1) Hunter Brown: over 7.5 +120 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Hunter Brown is today's bold pick for strikeouts (Imagn)

Wednesday's bold prediction is Hunter Brown getting at least eight strikeouts. That line is high and Brown is not a dominant strikeout pitcher. His 33.3% K rate this year is good, as well as his 9.91 career K/9, but eight strikeouts is a lot. However, he's facing the Seattle Mariners, one of the most strikeout-prone and struggling offenses in baseball. Take the over on the Houston Astros ace.

