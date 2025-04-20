Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Ryan Pepiot and more for April 20, 2025

It's starting to become easier to identify the top MLB pitchers in 2025 as we are more than 20 games into the season. Several of the top MLB pitchers will be on the mound on Sunday, and that leads to some interesting betting opportunities.
Over/under lines for strikeouts are set for all of the starting pitcher s taking the mound on Sunday, giving you a chance to make some predictions. Here is a look at five bets that you will want to make when looking around the league.
Top MLB pitchers strikeouts prop bets for April 20
Jesus Luzardo: over 6.5 -135
The Philadelphia Phillies have a team full of top MLB pitchers, and Jesus Luzardo is in that group as well. Luzardo can wipe out opposing teams in a hurry, and he is going to have at least seven strikeouts on Sunday.
Joe Ryan: over 5.5 -130
The Minnesota Twins need a big start from Joe Ryan on Sunday as they are trying to pick up a win in that series. Ryan should have a big day on the mound as he will strikeout at least six batters throughout his start.
Max Fried: under 6.5 -155
Max Fried has looked sharp in a New York Yankees uniform so far this season, racking up 28 strikeouts in just 24 total innings. Fried is going to struggle to have a ton of strikeouts on Sunday though as he is facing a Tampa Bay Rays squad that puts the ball in play.
Sonny Gray: under 6.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)
Sonny Gray is the ace of the St. Louis Cardinals pitching staff, but that doesn't mean that he's a big strikeout pitcher. One of the safest picks of the day is taking Gray to have six strikeouts or less against a surging New York Mets squad.
Ryan Pepiot: over 6.5 +100 (Bold Prediction of the day)
Ryan Pepiot is not known to be one of the top MLB pitchers yet, but he could be on his way to joining that group. Pepiot will be facing a New York Yankees team that strikes out a bunch, and taking the over 6.5 is a bold prediction to make.