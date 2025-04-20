Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Ryan Pepiot and more for April 20, 2025

It's starting to become easier to identify the top MLB pitchers in 2025 as we are more than 20 games into the season. Several of the top MLB pitchers will be on the mound on Sunday, and that leads to some interesting betting opportunities.

Ad

Over/under lines for strikeouts are set for all of the starting pitcher s taking the mound on Sunday, giving you a chance to make some predictions. Here is a look at five bets that you will want to make when looking around the league.

Top MLB pitchers strikeouts prop bets for April 20

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jesus Luzardo: over 6.5 -135

Jesus Luzardo is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies have a team full of top MLB pitchers, and Jesus Luzardo is in that group as well. Luzardo can wipe out opposing teams in a hurry, and he is going to have at least seven strikeouts on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Joe Ryan: over 5.5 -130

Joe Ryan is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Twins need a big start from Joe Ryan on Sunday as they are trying to pick up a win in that series. Ryan should have a big day on the mound as he will strikeout at least six batters throughout his start.

Ad

Max Fried: under 6.5 -155

Max Fried is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Max Fried has looked sharp in a New York Yankees uniform so far this season, racking up 28 strikeouts in just 24 total innings. Fried is going to struggle to have a ton of strikeouts on Sunday though as he is facing a Tampa Bay Rays squad that puts the ball in play.

Ad

Sonny Gray: under 6.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)

Sonny Gray is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Sonny Gray is the ace of the St. Louis Cardinals pitching staff, but that doesn't mean that he's a big strikeout pitcher. One of the safest picks of the day is taking Gray to have six strikeouts or less against a surging New York Mets squad.

Ad

Ryan Pepiot: over 6.5 +100 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Ryan Pepiot is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Ryan Pepiot is not known to be one of the top MLB pitchers yet, but he could be on his way to joining that group. Pepiot will be facing a New York Yankees team that strikes out a bunch, and taking the over 6.5 is a bold prediction to make.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More