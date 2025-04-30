Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Michael King, Chris Sale and more for April 30, 2025

In a world where MLB hitters swing for the fences and whiff rates through the roof, targeting K props lets you profit from both pitcher trends and team weaknesses. Today is the perfect day for prop bettors with a mix of strikeout-prone pitchers and lineups that can't resist the high heat.

Wednesday's pitching matchup features five aces to surround: Brady Singer, Pablo Lopez, Michael King, Chris Sale, and Emerson Hancock. With Sale's turbo-charged outing vs. a contact-phobic Rockies rotation, and through a sleeper underplay on Hancock vs. a grinding Angels lineup, there's a value sprinkled throughout the board. Let’s take a closer look at the top K prop plays for Wednesday.

Brady Singer – Under 6.5 Ks (-165)

Cincinnati Reds' Brady Singer has 32 strikeouts- Source: Imagn

Singer averaged 6.4 strikeouts per game this year, with 32 Ks in five games and a 3.62 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. While his 10.54 K/9 rate is attractive, Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, who typically don't have the same high strikeout rates, suggests a challenging path to surpassing 6.5 Ks. Given the -165 odds, the under here is a good bet.

Pablo Lopez – Under 5.5 Ks (-145)

Minnesota Twins' Pablo Lopez will play today - Source: Imagn

Lopez has recorded 20 strikeouts in four starts this season with 5.0 Ks per game averaged, 2.08 ERA, and 1.11 WHIP. The Guardians with contact-hitting play may be challenging for Lopez to hit over 5.5 strikeouts. The -145 line reflects this anticipated challenge.

Michael King – Over 6.5 Ks (-130)

San Diego Padres' ace Michael King can puch over 7 Ks today - Source: Imagn

King has been phenomenal with 40 strikeouts over six starts, 5.0 Ks per game average, and 2.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. His consistent strikeout numbers have him in an excellent position to go over the 6.5 Ks against the Giants, so the over at -130 is an excellent bet.

Chris Sale – Over 6.5 Ks (-160) Safest Pick

Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale is today's safe pick - Source: Imagn

Sale has accumulated 36 Ks in five outings, averaging 6.0 Ks per game with a 1.59 WHIP and 5.40 ERA. With his strikeout upside, especially versus the Rockies, who don't object to the strikeout pitch, the over 6.5 Ks at -160 is a high and safe wager.

Emmanual Hancock – Under 4.5 Ks (+105) Bold Prediction

Hancock has struggled with 11 strikeouts in three starts, with a 3.67 Ks per game average, and sports a 7.71 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. Facing the Angels, who usually boast a disciplined batting order, there's little chance Hancock will hit more than 4.5 strikeouts, making the under at +105 a value-packed gutsy call.

