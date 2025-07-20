Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Nick Pivetta, Joe Ryan, and more for July 20, 2025

As Sunday baseball takes center stage, today’s MLB pitching slate serves up a full-course meal for strikeout prop bettors, featuring everything from red-hot flamethrowers to high-risk, high-reward arms.

With guys like Joe Ryan and Nick Pivetta carving up lineups lately, and a bold fade on Gavin Williams brewing, this isn’t just another lazy summer day at the ballpark, it’s a goldmine of K prop value.

Whether you’re hunting for safe overs or spicy underdog picks, here are five strikeout bets that could help you end the weekend with a win.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Nick Pivetta - Over 5.5 Ks (-150)

Nick Pivetta is building a standout MLB campaign, and his recent form shows he’s more than just consistent, he’s dominant. With a 2.88 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 109.1 innings, he's striking out over 10 batters per nine while keeping his walks in check.

Pivetta, fresh off an eight-strikeout gem against the Phillies, draws a Nationals lineup that lacks punch and ranks among the average in strikeout avoidance.

With his fastball-curve mix dialed in and command trending strong, the over 5.5 Ks feels like one of the more trustworthy plays on today’s board.

#4 McKenzie Gore - Over 4.5 Ks (-155)

MacKenzie Gore continues to show why he’s one of the most electric young lefties in the MLB. With a stellar 11.3 K/9 and 138 strikeouts across 110.1 innings, he has delivered elite swing-and-miss stuff despite a tough-luck 4-8 record.

Gore, coming off a seven-strikeout outing, faces his former team, the Padres, giving him an extra edge in motivation.

San Diego’s lineup has been inconsistent, so Gore’s explosive fastball and sharp breaking ball should give them fits. Over 4.5 strikeouts feels like a solid buy-low window on a pitcher who routinely flirts with double-digit Ks.

#3 Robbie Ray - Over 5.5 Ks (-145)

Robbie Ray continues to deliver as a high-K arm with veteran savvy and elite swing-and-miss stuff. The left-hander owns a 2.65 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 119 innings while racking up 128 strikeouts, good for a 9.7 K/9 rate.

He’s cleared this 5.5 line in four of his last five MLB starts, including a recent six-punchout outing against the Dodgers. Yes, his walk rate (3.3 BB/9) adds occasional volatility, but his ability to rebound in-count and finish hitters keeps him dangerous.

#2 Joe Ryan - Over 6.5 Ks (-155) (Safest Pick)

Joe Ryan has quietly been one of the most efficient strikeout pitchers this season. With a 10.0 K/9 and a sparkling 2.72 ERA, he’s holding hitters to a WHIP under 1.00 across 109.1 innings.

His clean mechanics and deceptive fastball make him a nightmare for lineups that chase high heat, something the Rockies have struggled with away from Coors Field.

With at least five strikeouts in nine of his last 10 MLB starts and an elite command profile (1.9 BB/9), Ryan feels like the safest strikeout play on today’s board, especially at a reasonable 6.5 line.

#1 Gavin Williams - Under 5.5 Ks (+105) (Bold Prediction)

Gavin Williams is racking up Ks at a respectable 8.8 K/9, but a closer look reveals underlying concerns. With a sky-high 5.3 BB/9 and 1.43 WHIP across 97.1 innings, he’s been allowing far too many baserunners, which limits his ability to work deep into games.

In his last outing, Williams walked five and barely made it through five innings despite only surrendering three runs.

That high pitch count risk looms large again today, especially against MLB teams that force him into long at-bats. With five or fewer strikeouts in five of his last eight starts, the under 5.5 Ks comes with both solid value and bold upside.

