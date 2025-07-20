  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Nick Pivetta, Joe Ryan, and more for July 20, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Nick Pivetta, Joe Ryan, and more for July 20, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jul 20, 2025 11:38 GMT
MLB: Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Nick Pivetta, Joe Ryan, and more for July 20, 2025 - Source: Imagn

As Sunday baseball takes center stage, today’s MLB pitching slate serves up a full-course meal for strikeout prop bettors, featuring everything from red-hot flamethrowers to high-risk, high-reward arms.

Ad

With guys like Joe Ryan and Nick Pivetta carving up lineups lately, and a bold fade on Gavin Williams brewing, this isn’t just another lazy summer day at the ballpark, it’s a goldmine of K prop value.

Whether you’re hunting for safe overs or spicy underdog picks, here are five strikeout bets that could help you end the weekend with a win.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Nick Pivetta - Over 5.5 Ks (-150)

Nick Pivetta is building a standout MLB campaign, and his recent form shows he’s more than just consistent, he’s dominant. With a 2.88 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 109.1 innings, he's striking out over 10 batters per nine while keeping his walks in check.

Pivetta, fresh off an eight-strikeout gem against the Phillies, draws a Nationals lineup that lacks punch and ranks among the average in strikeout avoidance.

Ad

With his fastball-curve mix dialed in and command trending strong, the over 5.5 Ks feels like one of the more trustworthy plays on today’s board.

#4 McKenzie Gore - Over 4.5 Ks (-155)

MacKenzie Gore continues to show why he’s one of the most electric young lefties in the MLB. With a stellar 11.3 K/9 and 138 strikeouts across 110.1 innings, he has delivered elite swing-and-miss stuff despite a tough-luck 4-8 record.

Gore, coming off a seven-strikeout outing, faces his former team, the Padres, giving him an extra edge in motivation.

Ad

San Diego’s lineup has been inconsistent, so Gore’s explosive fastball and sharp breaking ball should give them fits. Over 4.5 strikeouts feels like a solid buy-low window on a pitcher who routinely flirts with double-digit Ks.

#3 Robbie Ray - Over 5.5 Ks (-145)

Robbie Ray continues to deliver as a high-K arm with veteran savvy and elite swing-and-miss stuff. The left-hander owns a 2.65 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 119 innings while racking up 128 strikeouts, good for a 9.7 K/9 rate.

Ad

He’s cleared this 5.5 line in four of his last five MLB starts, including a recent six-punchout outing against the Dodgers. Yes, his walk rate (3.3 BB/9) adds occasional volatility, but his ability to rebound in-count and finish hitters keeps him dangerous.

#2 Joe Ryan - Over 6.5 Ks (-155) (Safest Pick)

Joe Ryan has quietly been one of the most efficient strikeout pitchers this season. With a 10.0 K/9 and a sparkling 2.72 ERA, he’s holding hitters to a WHIP under 1.00 across 109.1 innings.

Ad

His clean mechanics and deceptive fastball make him a nightmare for lineups that chase high heat, something the Rockies have struggled with away from Coors Field.

With at least five strikeouts in nine of his last 10 MLB starts and an elite command profile (1.9 BB/9), Ryan feels like the safest strikeout play on today’s board, especially at a reasonable 6.5 line.

#1 Gavin Williams - Under 5.5 Ks (+105) (Bold Prediction)

Gavin Williams is racking up Ks at a respectable 8.8 K/9, but a closer look reveals underlying concerns. With a sky-high 5.3 BB/9 and 1.43 WHIP across 97.1 innings, he’s been allowing far too many baserunners, which limits his ability to work deep into games.

Ad

In his last outing, Williams walked five and barely made it through five innings despite only surrendering three runs.

That high pitch count risk looms large again today, especially against MLB teams that force him into long at-bats. With five or fewer strikeouts in five of his last eight starts, the under 5.5 Ks comes with both solid value and bold upside.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications