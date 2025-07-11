  • home icon
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Lance McCullers, and more for July 11, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Lance McCullers, and more for July 11, 2025 - Source: Imagn

Strikeout props are the lifeblood of sharp MLB betting boards, and today’s slate is loaded with intriguing matchups that offer both value plays and high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

From young fireballers like Paul Skenes to veteran arms like Lance McCullers and German Marquez, there’s a wide range of strikeout potential to target.

Whether you’re hunting for reliable overs, sneaky unders, or bold plus-money picks, this card has a little bit of everything for bettors chasing K props. Let’s jump into today’s five best strikeout prop bets for July 11.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Paul Skenes - Over 6.5 Ks (-140)

Paul Skenes could carve through this lineup with ease (Credits: IMAGN)

Paul Skenes continues to pitch beyond his years, posting a superb 1.94 ERA and a sharp 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings through 116 innings this season. He’s fresh off a dominant 10-strikeout performance over five shutout frames against Seattle, and his mix of high-90s heat and biting slider keeps hitters off-balance from both sides of the plate.

Facing a Twins lineup that ranks average in strikeout rate against right-handers, Skenes is well-positioned to clear 6.5 strikeouts again. Given his recent form and strike-throwing command, the over feels like a high-upside play for today.

#4. Joe Ryan - Over 6.5 Ks (-145)

Joe Ryan has the arsenal to silence this lineup (Credits: IMAGN)

Joe Ryan has been one of the most reliable strikeout arms in baseball this season, sporting a 2.76 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and an excellent 10.0 K/9 through 104.1 innings. He’s coming off an eight-strikeout outing against Tampa Bay, showing off his precise fastball command and sharp breaking stuff. Now he gets a matchup against a Pirates lineup that’s struggled against high-spin right-handers all year.

With Ryan’s ability to work deep into games and generate swings and misses up in the zone, the over 6.5 Ks looks like a strong value for today’s slate.

#3. Ryne Nelson - Under 5.5 Ks (-145)

Ryne Nelson could struggle to generate swings and misses (Credits: IMAGN)

Ryne Nelson has been sharp overall this season, posting a 3.39 ERA and a tidy 0.98 WHIP across 74.1 innings.

While his command has been impressive and he’s kept the ball in the park, Nelson hasn’t been a big strikeout guy, carrying a modest 7.7 K/9. He’s topped five strikeouts just twice in his last six starts, including a five-strikeout effort against Kansas City in his most recent outing.

Against an Angels lineup that’s relatively tough to punch out in bunches, the under 5.5 Ks feels like a smart, risk-managed play today.

#2. Lance McCullers - Under 5.5 Ks (-165) (Safest Pick)

Lance McCullers is the safest prop on the board (Credits: IMAGN)

Lance McCullers still flashes swing-and-miss stuff with a solid 10.2 K/9, but control issues have made his outings turbulent this season.

With a bloated 5.82 ERA, a 1.58 WHIP, and an alarming 5.6 BB/9 rate, deep starts and high strikeout totals have been rare. He’s managed just four strikeouts in back-to-back starts and now faces a Rangers lineup that works counts and puts the ball in play early.

Given his recent inefficiency and Texas’ discipline, the under 5.5 strikeouts stands out as today’s safest, value-conscious prop on the board.

#1. German Marquez - Over 4.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Pick)

German Marquez is a bold prediction of the day (Credits: IMAGN)

It’s been a rough ride for German Marquez in 2025, sitting at 3-10 with a 5.84 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP. But despite the struggles, there’s a sneaky strikeout upside in his matchup today.

While his season K/9 sits at a modest 6.3, the Reds have consistently ranked among the league’s highest in strikeout percentage versus right-handers.

Even in tough outings, Marquez has flirted with five or more punchouts on several occasions. At plus money, this over 4.5 Ks line is a bold but intriguing buy-low spot against a swing-happy lineup, making it a worthwhile risk for today’s prop slate.

