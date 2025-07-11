Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Lance McCullers, and more for July 11, 2025

Strikeout props are the lifeblood of sharp MLB betting boards, and today’s slate is loaded with intriguing matchups that offer both value plays and high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

From young fireballers like Paul Skenes to veteran arms like Lance McCullers and German Marquez, there’s a wide range of strikeout potential to target.

Whether you’re hunting for reliable overs, sneaky unders, or bold plus-money picks, this card has a little bit of everything for bettors chasing K props. Let’s jump into today’s five best strikeout prop bets for July 11.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Paul Skenes - Over 6.5 Ks (-140)

Paul Skenes could carve through this lineup with ease (Credits: IMAGN)

Paul Skenes continues to pitch beyond his years, posting a superb 1.94 ERA and a sharp 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings through 116 innings this season. He’s fresh off a dominant 10-strikeout performance over five shutout frames against Seattle, and his mix of high-90s heat and biting slider keeps hitters off-balance from both sides of the plate.

Facing a Twins lineup that ranks average in strikeout rate against right-handers, Skenes is well-positioned to clear 6.5 strikeouts again. Given his recent form and strike-throwing command, the over feels like a high-upside play for today.

#4. Joe Ryan - Over 6.5 Ks (-145)

Joe Ryan has the arsenal to silence this lineup (Credits: IMAGN)

Joe Ryan has been one of the most reliable strikeout arms in baseball this season, sporting a 2.76 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and an excellent 10.0 K/9 through 104.1 innings. He’s coming off an eight-strikeout outing against Tampa Bay, showing off his precise fastball command and sharp breaking stuff. Now he gets a matchup against a Pirates lineup that’s struggled against high-spin right-handers all year.

With Ryan’s ability to work deep into games and generate swings and misses up in the zone, the over 6.5 Ks looks like a strong value for today’s slate.

#3. Ryne Nelson - Under 5.5 Ks (-145)

Ryne Nelson could struggle to generate swings and misses (Credits: IMAGN)

Ryne Nelson has been sharp overall this season, posting a 3.39 ERA and a tidy 0.98 WHIP across 74.1 innings.

While his command has been impressive and he’s kept the ball in the park, Nelson hasn’t been a big strikeout guy, carrying a modest 7.7 K/9. He’s topped five strikeouts just twice in his last six starts, including a five-strikeout effort against Kansas City in his most recent outing.

Against an Angels lineup that’s relatively tough to punch out in bunches, the under 5.5 Ks feels like a smart, risk-managed play today.

#2. Lance McCullers - Under 5.5 Ks (-165) (Safest Pick)

Lance McCullers is the safest prop on the board (Credits: IMAGN)

Lance McCullers still flashes swing-and-miss stuff with a solid 10.2 K/9, but control issues have made his outings turbulent this season.

With a bloated 5.82 ERA, a 1.58 WHIP, and an alarming 5.6 BB/9 rate, deep starts and high strikeout totals have been rare. He’s managed just four strikeouts in back-to-back starts and now faces a Rangers lineup that works counts and puts the ball in play early.

Given his recent inefficiency and Texas’ discipline, the under 5.5 strikeouts stands out as today’s safest, value-conscious prop on the board.

#1. German Marquez - Over 4.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Pick)

German Marquez is a bold prediction of the day (Credits: IMAGN)

It’s been a rough ride for German Marquez in 2025, sitting at 3-10 with a 5.84 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP. But despite the struggles, there’s a sneaky strikeout upside in his matchup today.

While his season K/9 sits at a modest 6.3, the Reds have consistently ranked among the league’s highest in strikeout percentage versus right-handers.

Even in tough outings, Marquez has flirted with five or more punchouts on several occasions. At plus money, this over 4.5 Ks line is a bold but intriguing buy-low spot against a swing-happy lineup, making it a worthwhile risk for today’s prop slate.

