Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Logan Gilbert, and more for August 7, 2025

Strikeout props today in MLB feel like walking a tightrope; some arms are red-hot, others are teetering, but the matchups crack open real value if you’re willing to dig.

Ad

It’s not just about elite names anymore; guys like Jacob Lopez and Mitchell Parker are quietly shifting the betting landscape in their ways. With several offenses striking out at high clips and a few pitchers peaking at the right time, the lines are tight, but beatable.

From Logan Gilbert’s pristine control to Paul Skenes hunting redemption at plus odds, we’ve got five sharp plays that blend upside and safety. Whether you’re chasing juice or locking in consistency, these K props are built on recent data, pitch metrics, and matchup dynamics that can tilt the scale in your favor.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Jacob Lopez – Over 5.5 Ks (-145)

Lopez enters today’s MLB game against the Nationals coming off a five-inning shutout where he struck out five against Arizona. Despite modest innings limits, Lopez owns an impressive 10.8 K/9 on the season and has quietly maintained strong swing-and-miss stuff.

Ad

The Nationals are a contact-heavy team, but they’ve recently struggled against lefties with higher velocity and spin.

If Lopez can get through five solid innings again, he has a clear path to six or more strikeouts, especially given Washington’s declining plate discipline in the second half.

#4 Logan Gilbert – Over 7.5 Ks (-150)

Gilbert has been a strikeout machine lately, racking up 112 Ks in just 78.1 innings for a staggering 12.9 K/9 rate. In his last outing, he struck out seven Rangers over six innings without allowing a walk.

Ad

He now draws the White Sox, a team that ranks low in runs scored and strikeouts per game.

With his elite command (2.1 BB/9) and dominant WHIP under 1.00, Gilbert should be able to attack the zone freely and push for 8+ strikeouts. Chicago’s swing rates against right-handers only add fuel to this favorable matchup.

#3 Carlos Carrasco – Over 3.5 Ks (-140)

Despite a shaky 5.68 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, Carrasco has quietly delivered at least four strikeouts in four of his last five MLB starts. He enters this MLB matchup against the Marlins with 30 Ks across 38 innings (7.1 K/9) and has shown decent control with a 2.8 BB/9 rate.

Ad

Miami continues to struggle at the plate, ranking among the bottom tier in strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers.

While Carrasco isn’t the most dominant arm, the line is low enough to clear, especially against a team that frequently whiffs early in counts.

#2 Mitchell Parker – Under 4.5 Ks (-155) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Parker is coming off a rough outing where he gave up eight runs to the Brewers and managed just three strikeouts.

Ad

That outing highlights a season-long trend: a low 5.9 K/9 over 117.2 innings. He’s cleared 5 strikeouts in just two of his last eight starts, struggling to generate swing-and-miss stuff consistently.

Facing an Athletics lineup that is more aggressive early in counts and improving in contact rate, Parker’s low strikeout ceiling makes this under a high-confidence play. The volume isn’t there, especially with the risk of another early exit.

#1 Paul Skenes – Over 7.5 Ks (+110) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Ad

Skenes continues to dazzle in his 2025 MLB campaign with a 2.02 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 154 strikeouts over 138 innings.

He’s cleared seven strikeouts in three of his last five MLB outings, including an 8-K performance against the Rockies in just five frames.

His high-octane fastball and wipeout slider give him a 10.0 K/9, with the Pirates leaning heavily on Skenes as a workhorse, he should get the innings and pitch count needed to push this number. At plus money, this is a high-upside strikeout prop that’s worth backing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More