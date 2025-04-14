Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal and more for April 14, 2025

With 20 MLB teams in action on Monday, there will be 20 starting pitchers. They will be tasked with recording outs and racking up some strikeouts. Some will end up with brilliant stat lines, while others will struggle to record a few punchouts.

Therein lies the nature of the strikeout prop bet. Each one is given an over/under line and bettors pick whether they'll get more or less. It's a challenge, even when there are 20 lines to choose from. We've got the best bets from DraftKings to try and help with that.

Note: Odds are subject to change and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Best MLB strikeout props for April 14

5) Paul Skenes: under 7.5 -160

Paul Skenes has a difficult line today (Imagn)

Paul Skenes has been a strikeout machine in his MLB career. His 28.6% K rate may be considered low, but it's still an above-average metric this season. Despite that, he has a high line on Monday and is facing the Washington Nationals. They have only struck out the 17th-most in baseball this year, so take the under.

4) Shane Baz: under 6.5 -155

Take the under on Shane Baz today (Imagn)

Shane Baz has a strong 31.4% K rate and 11.08 K/9 this year. However, those are both higher than normal for the Tampa Bay Rays starter. Additionally, he's facing the Boston Red Sox, a team with several good hitters. That and a slightly high over/under line means that bettors should lean towards the under.

3) Tyler Alexander: over 4.5 -140

Tyler Alexander might get five strikeouts today (Imagn)

Tyler Alexander has a K rate of 23.1% this year and his career K/9 is 7.31. However, the Milwaukee Brewers starter has a low over/under line on Monday. He only needs to reach five strikeouts, and he's facing the Detroit Tigers. They've struck out the fifth-most among all teams, so take the over.

2) Tarik Skubal: over 6.5 -165 (Safest pick of the day)

Tarik Skubal is the safe pick for today (Imagn)

Tarik Skubal is Monday's safest pick. It's usually a safe pick to predict such high strikeout totals for the reigning AL Cy Young who led the league in strikeouts. This year, the Tigers ace is only striking out 23.2% of batters, but that's partly due to a slow start. He has since rebounded, and Monday's matchup with the Brewers with a lower line than usual should make him an easy win.

1) Joe Ryan: over 6.5 +120 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Joe Ryan is today's bold prediction (Imagn)

The bold prediction for Monday is Joe Ryan. He is sporting a 23.4% K rate and 7.94 K/9 this year. Those don't suggest a big strikeout day is coming, especially with a line of 6.5. He's also facing the New York Mets, which isn't a great matchup. They have struck out the third-fewest times as a team this year. Still, his career K/9 is almost 10, so take the over.

