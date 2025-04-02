Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal and more for April 2, 2025

There are 30 games on the MLB slate today, which means there should be a lot more strikeouts than yesterday. This does mean that there are 60 pitchers to choose from today, which makes figuring out who will or won't record a ton of strikeouts a difficult endeavor.

Ad

This difficulty lies at the heart of the popular prop bet regarding strikeouts. Determining good over/under bets to take is hard enough, but with so many lines to choose from, the options can be overwhelming. Fortunately, we've got some of the better bets to look at on April 2.

Note: Odds are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB strikeout prop bets for April 2

5) Paul Skenes: Over 7.5 -115

Ad

Trending

Take the over on Paul Skenes today (Imagn)

Paul Skenes has been a strikeout machine in his young MLB career. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace has struck out an impressive 35% of batters he's faced this year, which is a slight bump from last year. Today, he faces the Tampa Bay Rays, a team without a dominant offense. The line might be incredibly high but take the over.

Ad

4) Zack Wheeler: over 8.5 -120

Zack Wheeler could get nine strikeouts (Imagn)

Zack Wheeler, like Paul Skenes, is a strikeout machine that faces an incredibly high line today. 8.5 strikeouts is almost unheard of. That said, he struck out 40%, an unfathomable number, of batters in his opening start. The pitcher is also facing the lowly Colorado Rockies (not in Coors Field), so take the over despite an overwhelmingly high line.

Ad

3) Garrett Crochet: under 7.5 -150

Garrett Crochet might not get to eight strikeouts (Imagn)

Garrett Crochet has also struck out a lot of batters during his young MLB career. However, he's only cutting down 19% of the batters he's faced this season. That's well below his normal mark. Plus, the Boston Red Sox ace is facing a red-hot Baltimore Orioles offense today. The line is high, so take the under.

Ad

2) Clay Holmes: over 4.5 -165 (Safest pick of the day)

Clay Holmes is today's safest pick (Imagn)

Clay Holmes didn't have a great opening start for the New York Mets, but the line is very low. Even with a tiny 17.4% K rate, Holmes doesn't have to pitch much to reach five strikeouts. He's also up against the Miami Marlins, who aren't a team with an overpowering offense. Holmes is today's safest pick.

Ad

1) Tarik Skubal: over 7.5 +125 (Bold prediction of the day)

Take the under on Tarik Skubal (Imagn)

Tarik Skubal has a very high line, and he's coming off a pretty disappointing outing last time against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's facing the Seattle Mariners, but the line is high and that's why he's today's bold prediction. Plus, his normal strikeout rate is high, but he's only at 9.1% on the season. That's not going to cut it to hit eight strikeouts in a game. Take the under despite what the odds say.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback