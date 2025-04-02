  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal and more for April 2, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal and more for April 2, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 02, 2025 13:59 GMT
Today
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal and more for April 2, 2025 - Getty

There are 30 games on the MLB slate today, which means there should be a lot more strikeouts than yesterday. This does mean that there are 60 pitchers to choose from today, which makes figuring out who will or won't record a ton of strikeouts a difficult endeavor.

Ad

This difficulty lies at the heart of the popular prop bet regarding strikeouts. Determining good over/under bets to take is hard enough, but with so many lines to choose from, the options can be overwhelming. Fortunately, we've got some of the better bets to look at on April 2.

Note: Odds are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

MLB strikeout prop bets for April 2

5) Paul Skenes: Over 7.5 -115

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Take the over on Paul Skenes today (Imagn)
Take the over on Paul Skenes today (Imagn)

Paul Skenes has been a strikeout machine in his young MLB career. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace has struck out an impressive 35% of batters he's faced this year, which is a slight bump from last year. Today, he faces the Tampa Bay Rays, a team without a dominant offense. The line might be incredibly high but take the over.

Ad

4) Zack Wheeler: over 8.5 -120

Zack Wheeler could get nine strikeouts (Imagn)
Zack Wheeler could get nine strikeouts (Imagn)

Zack Wheeler, like Paul Skenes, is a strikeout machine that faces an incredibly high line today. 8.5 strikeouts is almost unheard of. That said, he struck out 40%, an unfathomable number, of batters in his opening start. The pitcher is also facing the lowly Colorado Rockies (not in Coors Field), so take the over despite an overwhelmingly high line.

Ad

3) Garrett Crochet: under 7.5 -150

Garrett Crochet might not get to eight strikeouts (Imagn)
Garrett Crochet might not get to eight strikeouts (Imagn)

Garrett Crochet has also struck out a lot of batters during his young MLB career. However, he's only cutting down 19% of the batters he's faced this season. That's well below his normal mark. Plus, the Boston Red Sox ace is facing a red-hot Baltimore Orioles offense today. The line is high, so take the under.

Ad

2) Clay Holmes: over 4.5 -165 (Safest pick of the day)

Clay Holmes is today&#039;s safest pick (Imagn)
Clay Holmes is today's safest pick (Imagn)

Clay Holmes didn't have a great opening start for the New York Mets, but the line is very low. Even with a tiny 17.4% K rate, Holmes doesn't have to pitch much to reach five strikeouts. He's also up against the Miami Marlins, who aren't a team with an overpowering offense. Holmes is today's safest pick.

Ad

1) Tarik Skubal: over 7.5 +125 (Bold prediction of the day)

Take the under on Tarik Skubal (Imagn)
Take the under on Tarik Skubal (Imagn)

Tarik Skubal has a very high line, and he's coming off a pretty disappointing outing last time against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's facing the Seattle Mariners, but the line is high and that's why he's today's bold prediction. Plus, his normal strikeout rate is high, but he's only at 9.1% on the season. That's not going to cut it to hit eight strikeouts in a game. Take the under despite what the odds say.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी