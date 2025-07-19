Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Sonny Gray, Zack Littell, and more for July 19, 2025

As the second half of the MLB season kicks into gear, Saturday’s strikeout props bring a fresh mix of proven veterans and rising arms with something to prove. Whether it’s Sonny Gray continuing his reliable punchout pace or Zack Littell stepping into the spotlight with a sneaky-good matchup, there’s plenty of value across the board.

From safe bets like Nick Martinez’s under to bold plays like Littell’s over, July 19 offers bettors intriguing edges in some tightly matched games.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Sonny Gray – Over 5.5 Ks (-145)

Sonny Gray looks poised to dominate on the mound today (Credits: IMAGN).

Sonny Gray continues to age like fine wine, with sharp command, veteran presence, and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings over 108 frames this season. He’s piled up 118 Ks while keeping his walks (1.6 BB/9) and home runs (0.8 HR/9) in check. His most recent start may have been brief, but he still fanned five in just three innings, reminding us his swing-and-miss stuff is very much intact.

Against a Diamondbacks team that doesn’t excel at avoiding strikeouts, Gray looks poised to punch his way past the 5.5 mark once again.

#4. Logan Evans – Over 3.5 Ks (-135)

Logan Evans has the arsenal to silence this lineup (Credits: IMAGN)

Logan Evans may have hit a bump in his last outing, but don’t let one rough start cloud his overall progress.

With a 3.75 ERA across 50.1 innings and a respectable 6.3 K/9, Evans has flashed enough swing-and-miss ability to clear a modest line like 3.5 strikeouts. While facing the Astros is no walk in the park, Evans’ mix of breaking stuff and fastball command can be effective in short spurts.

If he can navigate the early innings, he’s got just enough strikeout upside to make this over a value play in today’s slate.

#3. Logan Allen – Over 4.5 Ks (-140)

Logan Allen could be in strikeout mode tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Logan Allen has quietly built a reputation as a grinder on the mound. He may not overpower hitters, but he works deep, battles through traffic, and gets just enough whiffs to stay relevant in the K-prop market.

With 70 strikeouts across 90 innings and a 7.0 K/9, he’s hovered around that 5-strikeout mark more often than not.

The matchup against the Athletics sets the stage perfectly for Allen to lean into his best stuff. If he can limit the walks (3.8 BB/9) and find the zone early, clearing the 4.5 mark feels like a high-probability play.

#2. Nick Martinez – Under 4.5 Ks (-160) (Safest Pick)

Nick Martinez is the top favorite to deliver tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Nick Martinez has leaned into a contact-heavy approach this season, tallying just 76 strikeouts over 111 innings with a modest 6.2 K/9 rate.

Even in his recent outing, a win over the Rockies, he struck out only three across 5.1 innings. His pitch efficiency and ground ball tendencies have helped limit damage, but they don’t often translate to high strikeout totals.

With just one outing above 4 strikeouts in his last seven starts, this under remains a reliable and safe play.

#1. Zack Littell – Over 4.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Prediction)

Zack Littell is a risky but high-ceiling play (Credits: IMAGN)

Zack Littell doesn’t scream strikeout machine with his 6.2 K/9 rate, but his sharp command and ability to go deep into games keep the door open for sneaky value.

Over 116.1 innings, he’s issued just 17 walks, an elite 1.3 BB/9, allowing him to stay in control of counts and pitch efficiently.

Facing an Orioles lineup that’s cooled off against right-handed pitching lately, Littell’s consistency and rhythm on the mound give him the perfect setup to notch five or more punchouts quietly. With plus odds on the board and a favorable spot in the rotation, this over 4.5 prop is a bold but calculated swing.

