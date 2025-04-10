Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Spencer Schwellenbach, Gavin Williams and more for April 10, 2025

Only six games are set to be played in MLB today, which means there will be 12 starting pitchers. Those pitchers will have strikeout lines that vary, and some will hit their sports betting over and others won't.
Predicting which ones will or won't is hard enough, but when there are only 12, the chances of picking the right one get a little lower. However, there are some great pitchers on the mound today. We've compiled a list of the best bets you should keep an eye on from DraftKings today.
Best MLB strikeout props April 10
5) Gavin Williams: under 6.5 -155
Gavin Williams has a fairly high line and has yet to have a great outing in 2025. He's also only striking out 18.9% of batters faced for the Cleveland Guardians. He might have a good matchup with the Los Angeles Angels, but he's not a strikeout pitcher. Take the under on him.
4) Michael Wacha: over 4.5 -165
Michael Wacha has such a low line that it will be difficult for him not to get to five strikeouts. He's not a strikeout pitcher, as he has a 17.1% K rate for the Kansas City Royals. Still, the line is low, and the Minnesota Twins aren't hitting well right now. Take the over with confidence despite the metrics not being that great.
3) Jose Soriano: over 4.5 -160
Jose Soriano is striking out 30.4% of the batters he's faced for the Los Angeles Angels this year, a metric that would rank among the league leaders at the end of the season.
It's a bit surprising, even with the Tampa Bay Rays opposing him, to see a line of 4.5. The over should be an easy pick today, as he's a strikeout pitcher not facing a dominant offense today.
2) Spencer Schwellenbach: over 5.5 -155 (Safest pick of the day)
Spencer Schwellenbach has a difficult matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies. But he has yet to yield an earned run and sports an impressive 30.4% K rate and 9.00 K/9. The line is not that high, and Schwellenbach is in great form.
He's today's safest pick because of that, despite him facing an 8-3 team with great hitters. Take the over.
1) Bailey Ober: over 4.5 +100 (Bold Prediction of the day)
Bailey Ober is today's bold prediction. He's been pretty disappointing to start the season, and he's only recorded a 22.2% K rate. Still, the Minnesota Twins pitcher is facing the Kansas City Royals, an offense that's not yet booming to start the year, and the line is pretty low. It's a bold prediction, but Ober has a chance to hit the over today.