Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Spencer Strider, Jack Flaherty, and more for August 6, 2025

As we roll into Aug. 6, today’s MLB slate offers a perfect storm for strikeout prop bettors. The blend of power arms, volatile matchups and sneaky value lines sets the stage for some intriguing plays.

From Spencer Strider’s electric strikeout potential to Carlos Rodon’s relentless swing-and-miss arsenal and Jack Flaherty’s bold upside against aggressive hitters, this card is packed with opportunities.

Whether you’re aiming for reliable overs or chasing sharp plus-money bets, these five strikeout props are primed to deliver action across the board. Let’s dive into today’s best K-prop picks.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Ranger Suarez: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (–150)

Ranger Suarez has been the definition of steady in 2025, carrying a strong 2.68 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 100.2 innings. While he isn’t known as a pure strikeout pitcher, his recent uptick in K-rate, 95 strikeouts at an 8.5 K/9 pace, makes this 5.5 line a very realistic target.

His last outing saw him go seven strong innings with five punchouts, showing that even in lower strikeout matchups, Suarez can still flirt with this line through sheer efficiency and pitch sequencing.

Facing an Orioles lineup that tends to struggle against left-handed changeups and cutters, Suarez’s path to clearing 6 strikeouts is well within reach if he commands the zone early.

#4. Robbie Ray: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (–145)

Robbie Ray continues to thrive as a high-strikeout workhorse in 2025, boasting 140 Ks over 136 innings with an impressive 9.3 K/9 rate.

His recent outing against the Mets saw him rack up six strikeouts across seven dominant innings, showcasing his signature fastball-slider combo that’s been a nightmare for hitters all season.

Despite some walk issues (3.5 BB/9), Ray’s ability to consistently induce swings and misses gives him a strong chance to clear this 6.5 line.

#3. Spencer Strider: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (–140)

Spencer Strider remains one of MLB’s premier strikeout pitchers, posting a dominant 10.7 K/9 with 92 strikeouts over just 77.2 innings this season.

While his overall record (5-8) and rising walk rate (3.7 BB/9) have made some of his outings unpredictable, his strikeout stuff is never in question. Even in shorter starts, Strider’s ability to rack up whiffs at an elite rate gives him a strong chance to clear this 6.5 line.

Strider’s path to seven or more Ks is clear, assuming he can limit the free passes early. This over offers excellent value considering his strikeout ceiling.

#2. Carlos Rodon: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (–155) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Carlos Rodon’s strikeout ability remains elite in 2025, with 156 punchouts over 134.2 innings, translating to a 10.4 K/9 rate. Despite a rough outing in his last start, where he allowed four runs and issued five walks, Rodon still managed to strike out nine batters in just 4.2 innings.

That sums up his profile perfectly, he may occasionally lose command, but his swing-and-miss stuff is relentless. With a sharp 1.06 WHIP and the ability to rack up Ks even in short outings, Rodon’s over 6.5 strikeouts feels like one of the safest bets on the board.

#1. Jack Flaherty: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Jack Flaherty’s record and ERA (6-10, 4.36) might not jump off the page, but his strikeout numbers tell a completely different story. With a hefty 11.2 K/9 rate and 144 strikeouts in 115.2 innings, Flaherty has quietly been one of the league’s more reliable strikeout pitchers when his command holds up.

His last start was a perfect example, seven strikeouts over six innings despite issuing three walks, proving his ability to rack up Ks even when his control is shaky.

This is a prime spot for Flaherty to eclipse the 6.5 mark once again. At plus-money odds, this over feels like a high-reward bet for bettors looking for strikeout upside today.

