  • Baseball
  Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Spencer Strider, Robbie Ray and more for April 16, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Spencer Strider, Robbie Ray and more for April 16, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 16, 2025 14:16 GMT
Today
Today's Top MLB Pitchers' Strikeouts Prop Bets (Getty)

There's a full slate of MLB action today (15 games), which means all 30 teams will send a starting pitcher to the mound. They're all going to collect varying strikeout totals, which is where the popular prop bet comes from. Each one is given an over/under line.

Determining if someone will hit the over or the under on a given day is difficult enough, but there are the most possible lines to choose from today. To help, we've compiled a list of the best bets from DraftKings to consider on Wednesday.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Best MLB strikeout prop bets for April 16

5) Chris Bassitt: over 5.5 -130

also-read-trending Trending
Chris Bassitt has been good this year (Imagn)
Chris Bassitt has been good this year (Imagn)

Ordinarily, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves would be tough for any pitcher. However, their offense has been pretty dismal this year. Plus, Chris Bassitt has been incredible so far. He has a sub-1.00 ERA and 28.8% K rate. 5.5 isn't a high line for someone in such good form against a struggling lineup, so take the over.

4) Robbie Ray: under 6.5 -150

Take the under on Robbie Ray (Imagn)
Take the under on Robbie Ray (Imagn)

Robbie Ray isn't striking out a ton of batters this year. He's off to a little bit of a slow start with -0.1 fWAR and a 21% K rate. He's typically better than that, but not this season for the San Francisco Giants. That, combined with a difficult matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, makes that 6.5 line look high.

3) Nick Pivetta: over 5.5 -160

Take the over on Nick Pivetta (Imagn)
Take the over on Nick Pivetta (Imagn)

Nick Pivetta is striking out 27.7% of batters faced this season for the San Diego Padres. He averages just under 10 strikeouts per nine innings for his long MLB career, too, so he's capable of racking up strikeouts. He has a less-than-enviable matchup with the Chicago Cubs, but 5.5 isn't too high of a line to take the over on.

2) Spencer Strider: over 5.5 -150 (Safest pick of the day)

Spencer Strider is today's safest pick (Imagn)
Spencer Strider is today's safest pick (Imagn)

When healthy, Spencer Strider strikes out batters like no other. The Atlanta Braves ace even had 12 Ks in nine innings before getting hurt last year. He averages 13.51 strikeouts per nine in his career, and he had 281 in 2023. Today, against the Toronto Blue Jays, Strider is the safest pick, even though it's his season debut. Strikeouts are coming, and 5.5 is a pretty low line.

1) Bobby Miller: over 5.5 +100 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Bobby Miller is today's bold prediction (Imagn)
Bobby Miller is today's bold prediction (Imagn)

Today's bold prediction is Bobby Miller. The Los Angeles Dodgers starter has never been a strikeout guy (8.53 career K/9). Still, the line is low, and he's facing a bad offense in the Colorado Rockies. He's also not facing them in Coors Field, so it's interesting that the odds don't think he can get to six strikeouts. Take the over, though.

About the author
Zachary Roberts

Zachary Roberts

Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.

Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again.

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
