Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Edward Cabrera, and more for August 14, 2025

Thursday's MLB matchups bring with them an intriguing mix of pitchers with the potential to light up the strikeout column. From crafty veterans like Tomoyuki Sugano, who thrives on command and precision, to power arms like Tarik Skubal, who can rack up double-digit punchouts, Thursday's slate offers something for every type of bettor.

Emerging talents like Edward Cabrera and reliable players like Logan Evans are also names to watch out for. The matchups are also something for bettors to consider, with the battles such as the Twins against Skubal and the Guardians against Cabrera potentially creating opportunities for big strikeout totals. Let’s break down the top five strikeout prop bets to watch on the mound on Thursday.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Tomoyuki Sugano: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Tomoyuki Sugano is all about efficiency and control rather than racking up strikeouts. This season, he sits at a 9-5 record with a 4.24 ERA, but his strikeout rate is modest at 5.95 K/9.

In his most recent start against the Athletics, he went seven innings, gave up just one run on five hits, and struck out four, showing the steady, methodical style that defines his approach.

Against the Mariners, a team that tends to put the ball in play early, Sugano is more likely to pitch to contact than chase punchouts, making the under 4.5 strikeouts a wise, low-risk choice for tonight.

#4. Bailey Ober: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+125)

Bailey Ober has quietly been effective this season and has the arsenal to generate swings and misses. With a 5.5 strikeout line, this feels achievable given his command over the fastball and his sharp breaking pitches.

While some batters can be patient, Ober’s ability to attack the strike zone and get hitters to chase makes him a strong candidate to surpass the 5.5 mark, especially against a lineup that has shown vulnerability against well-located pitches.

#3. Edward Cabrera: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Edward Cabrera has shown flashes of brilliance this season with a 6-5 record, 3.08 ERA, and 9.5 K/9 across 108 innings. His last outing was spectacular, and he had 11 strikeouts over eight innings against Atlanta.

However, on Thursday, he faces the Guardians, a disciplined team that consistently puts the ball in play. Cabrera may still dominate in run prevention, but reaching 5.5 strikeouts could be a stretch, making the under a clever, strategic pick for this matchup.

#2. Logan Evans: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-165) - Safest Pick of the Day

Logan Evans has had a solid season, holding a 6-4 record with a 4.36 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP. He doesn’t rely on strikeouts to succeed, averaging just under 7.0 K/9. In his last start against the Rays, he struck out four over 5.1 innings while allowing three runs.

Facing the Orioles, a team that consistently makes contact, Evans is unlikely to hit a high strikeout total. This makes the under 4.5 strikeouts the safest play on Thursday’s board.

#1. Tarik Skubal: Over 8.5 Strikeouts (+105) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Tarik Skubal has been an absolute strikeout machine this season, posting an 11-3 record, 2.35 ERA, and a staggering 11.6 K/9 over 145.1 innings. Even in his last start against the Angels, where he allowed four runs in 4.2 innings, he still punched out six hitters.

The Twins, who struggle against high-velocity arms with sharp breaking balls, are a perfect matchup for Skubal’s swing-and-miss stuff. If he’s on his game, surpassing 8.5 strikeouts is well within reach, making this a high-upside, bold pick for Thursday.

