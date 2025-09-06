Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Jacob deGrom, and more for September 6, 2025

Today’s MLB slate on September 6 is packed with pitchers who could turn strikeouts into highlight reels. From the shutdown prowess of Jacob deGrom and Tarik Skubal to the breakout potential of Luis Gil, these five arms offer a mix of reliability and intrigue.

Ad

Each matchup presents a chance for fireworks, whether it’s a veteran ace continuing his domination, a strikeout machine piling up Ks, or a young arm making a bold statement. For prop bet enthusiasts, today isn’t just about wins and losses, it’s about who can make hitters chase, swing, and miss the most.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Tarik Skubal: Over 7.5 (-150)

Tarik Skubal has been in electric form this season, boasting a 12-4 record with a microscopic 2.18 ERA and a K/9 of 11.2. In his last outing Sunday at Kansas City, he cruised through seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out four.

While that strikeout total was a bit below his average, recent outings have shown his upside with 12 and 10 Ks in his two starts prior.

Ad

Facing the White Sox, Skubal should be able to rack up strikeouts again, especially against a lineup that struggles against high-velocity lefties. His over 7.5 strikeouts prop looks well within reach if he finds his rhythm early.

#4. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Over 6.5 (-155)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been a strikeout beast this season with 167 Ks in 146.2 IP with a decent 2.82 ERA and 10.2 K/9. In his latest outing on Sunday against the Diamondbacks, he fanned 10 hitters over seven innings as he allowed just one run on four hits and issued no walks.

Ad

Yamamoto's ability to overpower hitters without issuing free passes to build up makes the over 6.5 strikeouts prop a good bet, especially against an Orioles offense that struggles with upper-end right-handed pitching. His reliability and high K upside make him a good bet to record double-digit Ks for the second consecutive game.

#3. Jacob deGrom: Over 5.5 (-150)

Jacob deGrom has been outright dominant this season, racking up 161 strikeouts over 150.1 innings with a sparkling 2.69 ERA and a strong 9.6 K/9 mark.

Ad

In his most recent start against the Athletics, he fanned six batters in five scoreless innings and gave up only two hits and a walk.

DeGrom has surpassed this strikeout mark in six of his last eight appearances, and with his rare strikeout ability and consistent command, the over 5.5 Ks prop has a solid chance versus the Astros' offense.

#2. Brady Singer: Under 5.5 (-165) - Top Pick of the Day

Brady Singer has been a solid pitcher this season, but has not been consistently racking up strikeouts at an elite clip.

Ad

In 143.1 innings, he has 140 strikeouts with an 8.8 K/9 but a 1.26 WHIP, indicating he's been susceptible to contact on occasion.

Against the Mets, Singer allowed 140 Ks for the year but has been vulnerable to giving up contact early in games, making the under 5.5 strikeouts prop a safer bet, especially if he gets himself in an early hole against a team that can put the ball in play.

#1. Luis Gil: Over 4.5 (+105) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Ad

Luis Gil has shown flashes of strikeout potential in limited work at the major league level this season.

He has 29 strikeouts in 29.1 innings with an 8.9 K/9, though his 1.60 WHIP indicates he's been prone to contact and issued a few too many free passes.

Opposing the Blue Jays, Gil can accumulate swings and misses, as seen in his seven-strikeout performance over 5.1 innings in his most recent appearance, and the over 4.5 strikeouts is an interesting selection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More