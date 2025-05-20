Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more for May 20, 2025

A fresh MLB week kicks off with a slate loaded with pitching matchups worth circling. Strikeout props are especially tempting today, with a mix of high-octane arms and under-the-radar value plays stepping on the mound. We’ve scanned the stat sheets, recent trends, and matchup quirks to narrow down five standout strikeout props for May 20.

From Michael Lorenzen’s plus-money upside against the Giants to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s electric arm taking aim at the Diamondbacks, tonight’s board is built for sharp bettors. Add in Tarik Skubal’s overpowering form and a couple of sharp unders and this card shapes up as one of the more interesting strikeout slates of the month.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Primed for a strikeout-heavy outing - Source: Imagn

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been exceptionally precise this season, carrying a 2.12 ERA with 59 punchouts in 51 innings. His 10.4 K/9 and crisp 0.98 WHIP show just how dominant he’s been at controlling counts and finishing hitters. Against a Diamondbacks lineup prone to chasing, his lively fastball and nasty splitter should push him past 5.5 Ks with room to spare.

#4. Clay Holmes: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Clay Holmes Might fall short of 6 Ks tonight - Source: Imagn

Clay Holmes has been steady with a 3.14 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 48.2 innings, posting an 8.9 K/9. However, his strikeout numbers have leveled off lately and against a disciplined Red Sox lineup that rarely chases, clearing 5.5 Ks feels like a stretch. With Boston likely forcing contact, the under here holds solid value.

#3. Tarik Skubal: Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Tarik Skubal Might fall short of 8 Ks tonight - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal’s strikeout numbers are elite, 71 Ks in 54 innings with an impressive 11.8 K/9 and just 1.0 BB/9. However, facing a contact-heavy Cardinals squad that doesn’t fan often, his ceiling could be capped tonight. With this high line and matchup context, the under 7.5 feels like a sharp fade despite Skubal’s electric stuff.

#2. Patrick Corbin: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-160) - Safest Pick of the Day

Patrick Corbin Is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Patrick Corbin has been steady with a 3.35 ERA over 37.2 innings, but his 6.9 K/9 and 1.4 HR/9 hint at some vulnerability. The Yankees’ lineup can punish mistakes and doesn’t strike out as much against lefties, making it tough for Corbin to pile up Ks. Given his middling strikeout rate and the matchup, the under 4.5 is the safest, prop on the board today.

#1. Michael Lorenzen: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Michael Lorenzen Is a risky but high-ceiling play - Source: Imagn

Michael Lorenzen has posted a solid 3.76 ERA through 52.2 innings, with a respectable 7.7 K/9 and decent control (2.6 BB/9). While his strikeouts aren’t elite, the Giants strike out at modest rates in the league, especially versus righties. Lorenzen’s mix of pitches and ability to work deep into games make the over 4.5 strikeouts an enticing value play, and today’s bold prediction with serious upside at plus money.

