Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Will Warren, Nathan Eovaldi, and more for July 25, 2025

Some pitchers dominate with velocity, others with finesse, but today’s strikeout slate is all about guys who know how to finish at-bats. July 25 gives us a lineup of arms that aren’t just chasing wins, they’re chasing whiffs.

Whether it’s MacKenzie Gore’s electric swing-and-miss arsenal, Logan Webb’s quiet consistency, or Clay Holmes’ underrated strikeout upside, today’s props are full of value.

Nathan Eovaldi headlines our bold pick of the day with elite numbers and a soft matchup, while Will Warren’s control issues make him a strong fade spot.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. McKenzie Gore - Over 5.5 Ks (‑145)

MacKenzie Gore has shown impressive strikeout ability this season, boasting an 11.2 K/9 rate despite a 4-9 record and a 3.59 ERA. Facing the Twins, Gore’s high strikeout ceiling makes the over 5.5 Ks an appealing play.

While his control can be a bit inconsistent, leading to 3 walks per nine innings, his ability to rack up punchouts remains a strong asset, especially against a lineup that can be vulnerable to strikeout pitchers.

#4. Logan Webb - Over 5.5 Ks (‑155)

Logan Webb has been solid this season with a 3.08 ERA and a strong 9.6 K/9 rate, showing good strikeout upside despite a recent rough outing where he struck out just one batter over six innings.

Facing the Mets, Webb’s ability to miss bats remains a key strength, but his recent performance suggests some inconsistency. Still, his overall numbers and strikeout skill make the over 5.5 Ks a tempting bet, as he usually delivers plenty of swings and misses when at his best.

#3. Will Warren - Under 5.5 Ks (‑160)

Will Warren has been a strikeout-heavy pitcher this season, boasting an impressive 10.6 K/9 rate despite a higher 4.91 ERA and some control issues with a 4.3 BB/9.

In his last outing against Atlanta, he struggled with command, giving up five runs over just 3.2 innings, but still managed to punch out five batters.

Facing the Phillies, Warren’s high strikeout ability makes the under 5.5 Ks an intriguing prop, and his potential to either rack up quick strikeouts or struggle with walks and hits creates a high-variance scenario perfect for the under play today.

#2. Clay Holmes - Over 3.5 Ks (-170) Safest Pick of the Day

Clay Holmes has been a dependable strikeout pitcher this season, sporting a 3.48 ERA with a solid 7.1 K/9 across 108.2 innings. Although his control has shown some volatility, as evidenced by his 3.6 BB/9 rate, he consistently finds ways to generate swings and misses.

His most recent start was a bit rough, allowing five runs (four earned) over 5.1 innings against the Reds, but he still managed to notch three strikeouts.

Facing the Giants, a team that can be susceptible to strikeout-heavy pitching, Holmes’ over 3.5 strikeouts stands out as a smart, low-risk pick for today’s slate, offering steady upside for those looking for a reliable strikeout prop.

#1. Nathan Eovaldi - Over 5.5 Ks (+100) Bold Prediction of the Day

Nathan Eovaldi is on fire this season with an incredible 1.58 ERA and a super low 0.85 WHIP across 91 innings. He’s striking out batters at a strong clip, averaging 9.3 Ks per nine innings.

In his last start, he went deep into the game with 7.2 innings pitched, throwing 102 pitches, giving up just one run while fanning eight.

Facing the Braves, Eovaldi’s mix of power and control makes the over 5.5 strikeouts a smart and confident pick for today.

