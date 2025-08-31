Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal, and more for August 31, 2025

Strikeout props keep delivering drama, and Aug. 31 is shaping up to be another big day on the mound. With frontline aces like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tarik Skubal taking center stage, alongside arms like Brady Singer and Mitch Keller trying to find consistency, bettors have plenty of angles to explore.

Ad

Add Lucas Giolito as today’s bold play, and you’ve got a mix of safe spots and high-upside swings that make this slate especially intriguing.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bet

#5. Brady Singer: Over 5.5 Ks (-155)

Brady Singer hasn’t been the most consistent strikeout pitcher, but his recent form suggests he’s trending upward. He’s leaned more on his slider, a pitch that generates whiffs against both lefties and righties.

Ad

Trending

Facing the St. Louis Cardinals, a lineup that has struggled to lay off breaking balls, Singer is well-positioned to clear this modest 5.5 line.

The juice on the over reflects that expectation, and if he can work deep into the game, six strikeouts feels very attainable.

#4. Mitch Keller: Under 5.5 Ks (-150)

Mitch Keller has the stuff to rack up strikeouts, but his efficiency often betrays him. He’s been prone to high pitch counts early, which cuts into his strikeout ceiling.

Ad

Facing a patient lineup that rarely chases outside the zone, Keller may find it tough to get swings and misses in bunches.

With his recent outings hovering around the five-strikeout mark, this looks like a solid spot to fade him on the under.

#3. Tarik Skubal: Over 6.5 Ks (-145)

Tarik Skubal has quietly been one of the most dominant strikeout arms in the American League this season.

His mid-90s fastball plays up thanks to excellent command, and his slider-changeup combo has been carving hitters up all year.

Ad

He’s cleared this 6.5 mark often against weaker lineups, and today he draws a matchup that profiles well for swing-and-miss potential. Expect Skubal to push toward double-digit strikeouts if his command is sharp.

#2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Under 6.5 Ks (-160) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Yamamoto has been effective in limiting runs, but his strikeout numbers have been inconsistent.

He relies more on command and soft contact than pure swing-and-miss dominance, and today’s opponent doesn’t strike out often.

Ad

Oddsmakers have shaded this line high given his name value, but the matchup suggests he may struggle to hit seven punchouts.

With plus command but not overwhelming stuff, the under feels like the safest way to play this one.

#1. Lucas Giolito: Over 5.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Giolito has been up and down this season, but he still flashes strikeout upside when his fastball-changeup combo is working.

At plus money, the over is enticing given his ability to rack up swings and misses when locked in.

He’s coming off a stretch where his strikeout totals have bounced between sharp and shaky, but the matchup today sets up as one where he could reach six or more. This one isn’t without risk, but that’s exactly what makes it the bold call of the day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More