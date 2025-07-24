Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Yu Darvish, Yusei Kikuchi, and more for July 24, 2025

Today’s strikeout prop picks bring a fascinating mix of seasoned vets and emerging talents, each with a unique story on the mound.

From Yu Darvish’s struggles against the Cardinals to Yusei Kikuchi’s knack for missing bats, these pitchers offer contrasting angles for bettors.

Whether banking on Kikuchi’s electric stuff or cautiously navigating Darvish’s recent rough patch, this lineup serves up compelling opportunities to turn today’s matchups into strikeout wins.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Charlie Morton - Over 4.5 Ks (-155)

Charlie Morton’s 2025 season shows he still packs a strikeout punch despite a 5.58 ERA and control struggles. With a strong 9.3 K/9 over 88.2 innings, he’s regularly hit 5+ strikeouts in recent starts.

Morton’s curveball-heavy mix should rack up swings and misses. While his high walk rate could limit innings, the over 4.5 Ks at -155 offers good value given his consistent ability to generate strikeouts.

#4. Luis Severino - Over 4.5 Ks (-150)

Luis Severino is carrying a 5.10 ERA but showing flashes of strikeout dominance. Over 118 innings, he averages a modest 6.4 K/9, but his recent outings tell a different story, like a 4.2-inning burst with 8 strikeouts and a solid 5-inning, 3-strikeout win against Cleveland.

Facing the Astros, who can be aggressive early in counts, Severino’s power stuff and ability to miss bats make the over 4.5 Ks an intriguing pick despite his overall control issues and higher walk rate.

#3. Logan Evans - Under 4.5 Ks (-150)

Logan Evans has shown steady strikeout potential this season despite a 3.81 ERA and some control struggles. Over 54.1 innings, he averages 6.6 K/9 but also walks 3 batters per nine innings.

His recent outing against the Astros featured five strikeouts over just 4.1 innings, highlighting his ability to miss bats even in short stints.

Facing the Angels, a lineup that can be vulnerable to strikeouts, Evans’ over 3.5 Ks looks like a solid, realistic play on today’s slate.

#2. Yu Darvish - Under 4.5 Ks (-160) (Safest pick)

Yu Darvish has had a rough start this season with limited innings and a high 6.52 ERA.

Over 9.2 innings, he’s allowed 7 earned runs and struggled with control, walking 3 batters while striking out only 3, resulting in a low 2.8 K/9 rate.

Facing the Cardinals, Darvish’s struggles continue as he battles to find his rhythm, making the under 4.5 Ks a solid, safe play given his current form and lack of strikeout dominance.

#1. Yusei Kikuchi - Over 6.5 Ks (+110) (Bold Prediction)

Yusei Kikuchi brings strong strikeout upside despite some control issues this season. With a solid 3.13 ERA over 118 innings, he’s struck out 123 batters at an impressive 9.4 K/9 rate.

While his walk rate is a bit high at 4.0 BB/9, Kikuchi showed his swing-and-miss ability in his last outing, fanning eight over five innings.

Facing the Mariners, a lineup that can be susceptible to strikeouts, Kikuchi’s over 6.5 Ks is a bold yet justifiable pick for today’s action.

