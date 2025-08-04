Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Yusei Kikuchi, Bryan Bello, and more for August 4, 2025

August 4 brings a slate of MLB matchups packed with great strikeout prop value, especially for bettors searching for low lines with high cash potential. While today’s list doesn’t feature overpowering aces, it’s filled with workhorses who can clear their strikeout totals if they pitch deep into games.

From dependable arms like Yusei Kikuchi and Brayan Bello to bold bets on Eric Lauer and JP Sears, these five strikeout props stand out for bettors looking to capitalize on favorable matchups and mispriced lines.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Bryan Bello: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Brayan Bello isn’t a strikeout machine, but his pitch-to-contact style still gives him chances to clear a low 3.5 strikeout line. With 83 strikeouts over 110 innings (6.8 K/9), Bello has found himself in that 4–6 strikeout range when he pitches deep into games.

His last start saw him strike out four across seven innings, showing that even with command issues (3.4 BB/9), he can stay on the mound long enough to get his strikeout opportunities. Bello’s over is a reliable bet if he can navigate five solid innings.

#4. J.P. Sears: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Though not flashy, J.P. Sears has steadily delivered enough strikeouts to clear a low total. While his raw numbers aren’t eye-popping, he often racks up contact swings and chases hitters late in counts.

With 97 strikeouts on the year, Sears averages just under a strikeout per inning, making the 3.5 line feel like a reachable mark if he can work through five innings.

Now with the Padres, he’ll get a fresh opportunity against a Diamondbacks lineup. This over is a calculated play on volume, not dominance, and at this low threshold, Sears doesn’t need a lights-out outing to cash this ticket.

#3. Adrian Houser: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Adrian Houser isn’t known for racking up strikeouts, but his low 3.5 strikeout line is very much within reach given his current form.

With a 2.10 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 68.2 innings, Houser has been efficient at limiting damage, and his 6.2 K/9 rate is enough to flirt with four-plus strikeouts when he pitches into the fifth or sixth inning.

In his Rays debut, expect him to bring his sharp sinker and command-first approach against an Angels lineup that can chase when pitchers stay in the zone. Given the low threshold and Houser’s ability to grind through innings, the over on 3.5 Ks looks like a solid value play.

#2. Yusei Kikuchi: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-155) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Yusei Kikuchi brings consistency from the left side, with 132 strikeouts over 128 innings with a strong 9.3 K/9 rate. While his 3.30 ERA and 1.42 WHIP reflect occasional command hiccups, he’s been remarkably consistent in generating swings and misses.

In his last start, he struck out five in 5.1 innings despite allowing 10 hits, showing that even on off days, his strikeout potential stays intact.

Making the over 5.5 strikeouts a high-floor, high-confidence bet. This is your safest pick of the slate.

#1. Eric Lauer: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Eric Lauer is certainly the wild card of the group, but at plus money and a low strikeout line, he’s our bold pick. His strikeout numbers (75 Ks, 9.1 K/9) reflect an uptick in swing-and-miss stuff, even though he’s not always viewed as a strikeout-heavy pitcher.

In his latest outing, Lauer struck out four over five innings, and with a favorable matchup against a Rockies lineup notorious for struggling against left-handed pitching.

He’s in a prime position to clear this 4.5 strikeout line. At plus money, Lauer’s combination of efficiency, command, and a sneaky-high strikeout ceiling makes this a bold but valuable play for August 4.

