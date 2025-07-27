Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Zack Wheeler, Jack Flaherty, and more for July 27, 2025

Today, strikeout bettors have plenty of reasons to get excited as several pitchers step onto the mound with solid strikeout potential and compelling recent form.

Zack Wheeler leads the pack with his ability to dominate lineups, boasting a stellar K/9 rate and recent double-digit strikeout performances. Jack Flaherty stands out as the bold pick, showing flashes of high strikeout upside despite a challenging season.

Joey Cantillo impresses with an elite strikeout rate and consistency, making him an attractive wager. Noah Cameron offers steady production and has been reliable in surpassing his strikeout targets. Meanwhile, Kodai Senga’s strong ERA contrasts with his modest strikeout totals, making him a careful play in a tough matchup.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Joey Cantillo: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Cantillo has racked up 59 strikeouts over just 46 innings this season, boasting an elite 11.5 K/9 rate. Despite some control issues, 24 walks and a 1.41 WHIP, he continues to miss bats at an impressive clip.

In his latest outing on July 23 against the Orioles, he allowed just one run over five innings, striking out five despite issuing four walks.

Even without going deep into games, his strikeout efficiency keeps him in play for this number, especially against a Royals lineup that could give him several punchout opportunities. The over 6.5 has strong upside based on his pure swing-and-miss stuff.

#4. Kodai Senga: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-165)

Senga owns a sharp 1.79 ERA, but his control issues continue to limit his strikeout ceiling.

He’s issued 36 walks in just 80.2 innings, and in his last start versus the Angels, he lasted only 3 innings while fanning 5. Now he faces the Giants, a team that doesn’t strike out much against right-handed pitching in July.

Given the control concerns and limited length in his last appearance, the under 5.5 strikeouts looks like a sharp play here.

#3. Zack Wheeler: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Zack Wheeler has been one of the most dominant strikeout pitchers this season, racking up 164 Ks in 128.0 innings with an elite 11.5 K/9 and a sharp 2.39 ERA.

In his most recent outing on July 21, he punched out 10 Red Sox batters over six efficient innings without allowing a walk.

As he prepares to face the Yankees, Wheeler enters in peak form with excellent control and swing-and-miss stuff. With his recent double-digit K performance and consistency all year, he’s well-positioned to hit the over on 7.5 strikeouts again.

#2. Noah Cameron: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-160) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Noah Cameron enters this matchup in excellent form, having struck out 7, 8, 7, and 5 batters in his last four starts.

With 65 strikeouts in 76 innings and a sharp 2.61 ERA, Cameron continues to control games without giving away free passes, his WHIP sits at a stellar 1.01 with only 22 walks all season. On July 22, he notched seven punchouts across six innings against the Cubs while not issuing a single walk.

Facing a Guardians team next, Cameron’s consistent strikeout production and command make the over 4.5 line look highly attainable, arguably the safest prop on the board today.

#1. Jack Flaherty: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+115) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Despite a 5-10 record and 4.77 ERA, Jack Flaherty has quietly maintained elite strikeout stuff with 130 Ks over 103.2 innings, good for 11.3 K/9.

In his latest outing on July 21, he struck out six batters in just three innings, showing that even in abbreviated starts, his swing-and-miss potential remains high.

As he takes on the Blue Jays next, the over 5.5 line presents great value, especially at plus odds. With his high strikeout rate and recent form, Flaherty is a strong bounce-back candidate and today’s bold pick to outperform expectations.

