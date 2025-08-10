Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Zack Wheeler, Tyler Glasnow, and more for August 10, 2025

On August 10, MLB fans have some exciting pitching matchups to keep an eye on. Sunday’s list includes a mix of styles, from the powerful Zack Wheeler, who’s racking up strikeouts, to the crafty veteran Justin Verlander, who uses control and experience to keep hitters guessing.

Ad

Then you have rising stars like Bryan Woo and Brayan Bello, who have been quietly impressive this season. Whether you’re playing it safe or looking for a high-upside pick, these five pitchers give plenty of reasons to stay glued to every pitch.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Bryan Woo: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)

Ad

Trending

Bryan Woo has been a consistent force for the Mariners this season with a sharp 3.02 ERA and excellent 0.94 WHIP, and 136 Ks in 140 innings.

In his last outing against the White Sox, he was perfect in command, fanning nine hitters over seven strong innings without giving up a walk.

Currently pitching against the Rays, a strikeout-happy lineup more times than not, Woo is positioned to reach the 5.5 strikeout mark. For those who seek consistency with upside, he is a solid option.

Ad

#4. Brayan Bello: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Brayan Bello has quietly put together a quality season for the Red Sox with an 8-5 record and 3.03 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 116 innings.

Looking for a repeat of his strong outing against the Royals in which he fanned five and only allowed an unearned run on six innings, Bello’s mix of velocity and movement should help him clear the modest 3.5 strikeout line. Facing the Padres, this pick offers an attractive combination of safety and upside.

Ad

#3. Tyler Glasnow: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-130)

When healthy, Tyler Glasnow is one of the most intimidating pitchers in the league. Towering at 6’8”, his blazing fastball and sharp curveball can make hitters look foolish.

This season, he’s been impressive with a 3.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts, including a recent seven-strikeout outing against the Cardinals over seven innings.

His electric stuff should challenge the Blue Jays’ lineup, making the over 5.5 strikeouts a solid bet for anyone confident in his health and form.

Ad

#2. Justin Verlander: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Justin Verlander has changed his game in recent years to emphasize more pinpoint control and smart pitching than raw ability. His numbers this season (1-8 record, 4.29 ERA, 1.45 WHIP) suggest some struggle, and his strikeouts per nine innings have dropped to 7.7.

In his last start against Pittsburgh, he gave up no earned runs in five innings but only registered four strikeouts.

Against the Nationals, a team that typically doesn’t strike out a lot, Verlander seems like a safe bet to go under 5.5 strikeouts today.

Ad

#1. Zack Wheeler: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Zack Wheeler is one of the National League’s top strikeout pitchers, blending elite velocity with pinpoint command and a nasty slider.

Even with some recent shoulder stiffness delaying his start, Wheeler’s stuff remains electric. He’s known for overpowering hitters with a fastball that rides high and a breaking ball that freezes batters.

If he’s feeling good this Sunday against the Rangers, Wheeler has the tools to blow past 7.5 strikeouts. This pick carries risk but also high reward for those looking to make a bold call today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More