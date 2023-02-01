Tom Brady MLB Career: Which team drafted the NFL GOAT in 1995?

Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. His supreme ability on the field, coupled with glamor off the field, has made the man nearly synonymous with football. Now, after seven Super Bowls, Brady is retiring at the age of 45.

Brady made his debut as a quarterback with the New England Patriots back in 2000. Although he was selected in the 6th round of that year's NFL Draft, he went on to make the most starts in Patriots history, and led the team to 17 AFC Championships, becoming the most successful quarterback in the NFL.

Brady went to Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. Although football was his bailiwick, he was also quite a promising baseball player, facing future MLB star Pat Burrell.

As he neared his graduation, a plethora of MLB teams were interested in potentially signing the multi-talented athlete. Brady was known for his electric hitting ability and his dependability as a catcher behind the plate.

Taking particular interest in the young Brady was Montreal Expos GM Kevin Malone, who expressed that he had the potential to be one of the best catchers ever.

Additionally, Malone's team was facing increasing questions over the viability of the team in Montreal. The expos would move to Washington and become the Nationals in less than a decade.

Following a high school campaign that was marked by athletic brilliance, Tom Brady was selected by the Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. However, the future legend decided to turn down a deal with the Expos when he learned that he was being offered a spot to play football at the University of Michigan.

His decision was not without good reason. Since breaking into the NFL, Brady has been absolutely dominant. He is the all-time NFL leader in wins, playoff wins, SuperBowl MVP Awards, and Pro Bowl designations and his years with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have demonstrated success by every metric.

Multi-talented athletes like Tom Brady are becoming fewer and farther between

Evidenced by his larger-than-life NFL career, Brady is an elite athlete. Other stars such as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge have also been talented in football and baseball, and decided to go the other way.

One thing is for sure, Tom Brady probably isn't regretting his decision.

