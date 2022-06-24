"Took y’all long enough to call him up" "Freak of nature. As big as Judge and as fast as Tyreek Hill" - Pittsburgh Pirates fans swooning over Oneil Cruz as he dazzles against Chicago Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz has emerged as one of the most electric prospects in MLB, this time getting it done against the Chicago Cubs. He has captured the hearts of Pittsburgh Pirates fans, who finally have reason to celebrate.

Oneil Cruz is the tallest shortstop in MLB history, standing at six feet, seven inches, and with his height comes power. In addition to throwing the ball with incredible velocity, the prospect proved he has a power swing.

Effusive praise flowed from the fans after this double, posted to Twitter by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates Oneil Cruz just hits different. Oneil Cruz just hits different. https://t.co/CWX2Wgj8cc

Having one of the best young prospects in the league is one of the most exciting times for a team, because the possibilities are endless. Some fans wish he had been called up to the major leagues sooner. There is no way of knowing if that would have worked out.

☆BL€SSED☆™ @OGkurrrsh619 @Pirates Took y’all long enough to call him up @Pirates Took y’all long enough to call him up

This fan has a great combination that encapsulates the prospect’s physical abilities.

🧱 @BAMO411 twitter.com/Pirates/status… Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates Oneil Cruz just hits different. Oneil Cruz just hits different. https://t.co/CWX2Wgj8cc Freak of nature. As big as Judge and as fast as Tyreek Hill. Freak of nature. As big as Judge and as fast as Tyreek Hill. 👀 twitter.com/Pirates/status…

The Chicago Cubs may be the most recent team Oneil Cruz achieved a highlight against, but they will be far from the last.

Oneil Cruz is a potential phenom and Pittsburgh Pirates fans know it

Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day, looking to the future

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the worst teams in baseball since 2016, but they finally have something they never had before. Hope. This hope comes in the form of their shortstop, and they are enjoying every second of watching him play.

This fan is new to the sport, but already has a favorite player, and it is hard to blame them.

This user is ready to ascribe a rather lofty title to the prospect.

This fan envisions a long future of watching the tall shortstop hit dingers.

Michael Bednarz @f4pbpz88sq @Pirates That was just a routine knock 🤣🤣 Cruz is going to save my summers for years to come! @Pirates That was just a routine knock 🤣🤣 Cruz is going to save my summers for years to come!

This fan has a simple response, but it is completely accurate.

This user also wishes he had been called up sooner and has an opinion on what would have happened if he was.

cam🏟 @BigBallerCam___ @OGkurrrsh619 @Pirates He’d be an all star if he was up on opening day @OGkurrrsh619 @Pirates He’d be an all star if he was up on opening day

The Pittsburgh Pirates have found a player who could become the face of their franchise over the next decade. This is a very rare situation, and it's likely just a brief moment in time when a player is wholly beloved.

With his exciting play on the field and infectious energy, Oneil Cruz could very well become a household name. Pittsburgh Pirates fans have recognized this early on and have gone out of their way to show their immense support. His career will be watched with great interest.

