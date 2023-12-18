It's been one week since Shohei Ohtani changed the MLB landscape forever. The two-time American League MVP rocked the sports world by agreeing to the most lucrative contract in North American sports history, joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a ten-year, $700,000,000 contract.

In the most anticipated free agency in MLB history, there were allegedly a number of finalists in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes before agreeing to move to the Dodgers.

Although it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Ohtani was going to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, there were a number of conflicting reports on whether or not a different contender would swoop in. Ultimately, many of the reports were for not as Ohtani ended up joining the Dodgers, who were the betting favorites entering the offseason.

Now, since Shohei Ohtani's contract has been made official, the story has taken on a new life on social media. A number of fans, both frustrated and celebratory have taken to various social media platforms to express their feelings about his historic move.

A look at some of the top memes that emerged following Shohei Ohtani's move to the Dodgers

As expected, the internet did not let us down when it came to reacting to Ohtani's unfathomable contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The reactions varied from the two-way superstar fleecing the Dodgers for the richest contract in history to others pointing out the number of players who will make more than him next season.

Ohtani's deferred salary will give the Dodgers flexibility this offseason

Although the former Los Angeles Angels superstar shook the world with the sheer value of his contract, it was the fact that the majority of his deal will be deferred until 2034 that upset a number of fans.

The Dodgers will only need to pay Shohei Ohtani $2,000,000 per season until the remaining salary kicks in. This will allow the team to continue signing players this offseason in order to compete next season. The club had already traded for and extended Tyler Glasnow, while also being a frontrunner to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

