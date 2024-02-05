Top 10 MLB prospects ranked ahead of 2024 season

This year could see a number of the top prospects in baseball make an impact on their respective franchises. Thanks to changes in the MLB's policies regarding young players, franchises are incentivized to have their rookies reach the majors sooner rather than later.

Teams will earn a bonus draft pick if their rookie is on the Opening Day roster and goes on to win the Rookie of the Year. This is why a number of teams have been more willing to call up their top prospects at the end of the year if they have a shot at winning the award. So we may be in store for a surge in more young talent this season.

Here's a look at the top 10 MLB prospects heading into the 2024 campaign

#1 - Jackson Holliday

Baltimore Orioles slugger Jackson Holliday is widely regarded as the top prospect in the MLB. The son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson could find himself showcasing his talent at the MLB level as early as Opening Day 2024.

"Jackson Holliday, Paul Skenes, Wyatt Langford. MLB's new Top 10 prospects offer plenty in the way of talent, excitement and promise" - @MLBPipeline

#2 - Jackson Chourio

Jackson Chourio is the Milwaukee Brewers' top young talent and someone they value highly. In fact, the Brewers signed Chourio to an eight-year, $82,000,000 extension without the talented outfielder appearing in a major league game.

#3 - Junior Caminero

Junior Caminero is the brightest rising star for the Tampa Bay Rays. An ultra-talented infielder whose combination of speed and power makes him one of the must-watch young players in baseball. There is a real chance that he cracks the Rays Opening Day roster.

#4 - Paul Skenes

The Pittsburgh Pirates may have landed a truly special talent with the first overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft in the form of Paul Skenes. The 6-foot-6 starter has all the skills to become one of the top pitchers in the MLB and the future face of the Pirates organization.

"Here are the best tools on our Top 100 Prospects list, from Jackson Holliday's bat to Paul Skenes' fastball" - @MLBPipeline

#5 - Wyatt Langford

Wyatt Langford is the living embodiment of the phrase "the rich get richer." The reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, not only won the title but also have one of the top outfield prospects in the MLB. An elite batter with pop in his bat, Langford could become a key contributor for the Rangers in the near future.

#6 - Evan Carter

Yet again, the Texas Rangers find themselves on this list. This time with Evan Carter, who fans were able to see excel in the MLB during a short spell last year. In 23 games with the Rangers last season, Carter posted a .306 batting average with 5 home runs and 12 RBIs. He should be on the Opening Day roster, giving fans another glimpse of their future.

"Lol. Healthy Evan Carter is one of the best prospects in baseball. Second AB: bombo to right." - @TepidP

#7 - Dylan Crews

Many believed that Dylan Crews was going to be taken first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, instead, he fell to the Washington Nationals with the second choice. The LSU standout was one of the best players in college baseball last year. It remains to be seen if he will be on the Nationals' Opening Day roster, however, he is the most exciting prospect in the organization.

#8 - Ethan Salas

The first catcher to appear on the list, Ethan Salas has emerged as the top prospect in the San Diego Padres organization. At only 17-years-old, it may be some time before Salas reaches the MLB, yet the sky is the limit for the potentially elite backstop.

"17-year-old Padres phenom Ethan Salas -- the youngest player on the 2024 Top 100 Prospects list -- lands at No. 8" - @MLBPipeline

#9 - James Wood

Another key member of the Washington Nationals' future, James Wood came to the organization as part of the blockbuster deal that saw Juan Soto sent to the San Diego Padres. Last season in the minors, Wood posted a .262 batting average with 26 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. The combination of Wood and Crews gives Washington one of the most exciting groups of outfield prospects in the MLB.

#10 - Jordan Lawlar

The Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop appeared in 14 games last season but left much to be desired. In his minimal MLB exposure, Lawlar record only four hits. That being said, as with any MLB prospect, time and experience is the key to reaching their potential. If Lawlar can get a deeper run with the D-Backs in 2024, he could emerge as one of the top infield prospects in the MLB.

