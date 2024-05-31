Top 3 best MLB position switches in 2024 ft. Mookie Betts

The ability to slot players into different positions is part of what makes MLB baseball such a special game. This year, several high profile players have assumed new positions with great success.

While some of these changes were a result of the needs of the team, and others had to do with the health condition of the player in question, there's no doubt that a good few positional adjustments have reaped benefits for teams. Today, we are looking at some of the best switches that have happened in MLB this season.

Top three MLB position switches in 2024

Mookie Betts

Before 2023, Mookie Betts had gone nearly a decade in MLB without a single appearance at shortstop. However, after manning the position for sixteen games last year, manager Dave Roberts had an epiphany.

"Mookie Betts, shortstop." - Chad Moriyama

When Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux exhibited throwing issues in spring training after having sat out all of last season, Roberts decided to slot Betts into shortstop. In 50 games at shortstop this year, Betts has made just seven errors, giving him a fielding percentage of 96%.

Bryce Harper

After hitting six home runs and 13 RBIs for the Philadelphia Phillies during their 2022 postseason run, Bryce Harper revealed that he would need to undergo Tommy John surgery.

While originally predicted to be sidelined for nine months, Harper was back in six, completing the fastest-ever MLB recovery from the procedure.

"Bryce Harper leaping grab at first base" - John Foley

Since his return, Harper has been playing first base. In about 450 innings at first this season, he has only made one error.

Moreover, the former MVP's move to first allows Phillies manager Rob Thomson to position outfielders Nick Castellanos, Johan Rojas, Cristian Pache and Brandon Marsh with a higher degree of flexibility.

Christopher Morel

When Christopher Morel made his MLB debut for the Chicago Cubs in 2022, the Dominican was marketed as a utility player. For the first two years of his career, Morel switched between second base, third base, shortstop and the outfield.

"Christopher Morel talks third base #Cubs" - Ryan Herrera

However, Cubs manager Craig Counsell is now set on having Morel focus on third base. Although Morel's performance at third has had some hiccups this year, the move is likely a good one for the Cubs.

If Morel can get the hang of third, then the trio of himself alongside Dansby Swanson and shortstop and Nico Hoerner at second has the potential to be one of the best infields in MLB.

