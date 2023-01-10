Top 3 candidates for AL MVP in 2023 

With the 2022 AL MVP Awards already in the books, we can do nothing but look forward to (and speculate) about what those awards might look like when next season wraps up.

2022 treated MLB fans to no shortage of action-packed baseball. Ultimately, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was crowned the 2022 AL MVP after smacking a record-breaking 62 home runs in the regular season.

With that said, let's take a look at some MVP candidates next season.

#3. Aaron Judge

This was is obvious, wasn't it? Aaron Judge had a season for the ages in 2022, smashing the previously-held record for most home runs in a season set by fellow New York Yankees star Roger Maris in 1961.

Baseball @mlbelites_ I cannot stop watching this video, the throw is perfect I cannot stop watching this video, the throw is perfect 😳 https://t.co/L2pOrLov9i

"I cannot stop watching this video, the throw is perfect" - @ Baseball

He also broke the personal record of another Yankee legend, Babe Ruth, surpassing the legend's 1927 number of 60 home runs.

On the heels of a nine-year, $360 million contract, Judge is now the highest-paid position player in MLB history. He has everything he needs to do it again next year.

#2. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts made waves this past offseason when he announced he would be leaving the Boston Red Sox after a decade in Beantown. When he hit the free agent market, many MLB teams were hot on his trail. In the end, the San Diego Padres locked him down with an 11-year deal worth some $280 million.

"Rafael Devers in Boston forever." - @ Boston Strong

Although the Sox will miss Bogaerts dearly, his departure gives opportunities for others to shine. Most pertinent among them is first baseman Rafael Devers.

Devers, the former AL doubles leader, is a dark horse for the award. However, with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs last season, he has proven that he can hit for power. The Red Sox also believe in Devers, as they handed him an 11-year contract this season for $331 million.

#1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels narrowly lost out to Aaron Judge in last year's AL MVP ballot. Ohtani is not only one of the best hitters in the league, but also one of the best pitchers in the league. Due to this, he is pretty much an MVP by definition.

Codify @CodifyBaseball



And it's Shohei Ohtani hitting it because of course it is. This is the farthest-inside pitch hit for a home run by a left-handed MLB batter in the last 14 years.And it's Shohei Ohtani hitting it because of course it is. This is the farthest-inside pitch hit for a home run by a left-handed MLB batter in the last 14 years. 😮And it's Shohei Ohtani hitting it because of course it is. https://t.co/TwDEOvOD7a

"This is the farthest-inside pitch hit for a home run by a left-handed MLB batter in the last 14 years. And it's Shohei Ohtani hitting it because of course it is." - @ Codify

Ohtani hit 34 home runs and 95 RBIs in 2022, marking a slight decline in offensive productivity since 2021. However, Ohtani had a career year on the mound, striking out 219 over 166 innings and registering an ERA of 2.33.

If 2023 is anything like this, expect Ohtani to capture his second MVP Award in three seasons.

