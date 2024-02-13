Top 3 takeaways from Shohei Ohtani's first batting practice in Dodger blue

In what seems like an everyday occurrence at this point, Shohei Ohtani sent the internet into a frenzy. A video of the two-time American League MVP's first batting practice with the Los Angeles Dodgers has circulated on social media, with a number of fans losing their minds of what they saw.

"Ohtani batting practice. Controlled explosiveness + controlling the zone"

As if the Los Angeles Dodgers fans weren't excited enough, Shohei Ohtani put on a show during his first batting practice with his new club. The video showed the Japanese superstar launching home run after home run in his Dodgers training gear. Not only is it an impressive display from the two-way superstar, but it also left fans and analysts with a number of talking points.

Here's a look a three key takeaways from Shohei Ohtani's first batting practice with the Dodgers

#1 - His batting practice was impressive from a statistical standpoint

The two-way sensation reportedly only took 21 swings during his first batting practice, with 10 of those swings resulting in home runs. During his viral display at the plate, Ohtani looked as if he did not lose any of his home run power, clocking in an impressive 109 mph max exit velocity.

#2 - He is on track to appear on Opening Day

There were many questions about Shohei Ohtani as he approached his first batting practice, with one of the main ones revolving around how he looked following the elbow surgery he underwent late last season.

"Bryce Harper & Shohei Ohtani arm surgery timelines.. Harper takes first BP 143 days after surgery, Ohtani takes first BP 146 days after surgery, Modern medicine is getting so damn good"

Well, it's safe to say that if Shohei Ohtani can avoid re-injuring his elbow, he will find himself in a prominent position in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Opening Day. The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open the season against the San Diego Padres on March 20th, and Ohtani appears ready to go for that matchup.

#3 - The Los Angeles Dodgers will be a nightmare lineup for opposing pitchers

This may seem obvious, but based on the way Ohtani looked during his first batting practice, it's going to be a long season for opposing pitchers. The fact that Ohtani is set to join up with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman is nightmare fuel for pitchers across the MLB.

Shohei finished last season with a .304 batting average with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs on the lowly Los Angeles Angels. It's safe to say that those counting stats will only improve on the Dodgers.

