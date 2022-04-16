Top 5 under 25 MLB players that can reach the 3000 hits milestone

The sport of baseball is one with a foundation of records and milestones. Of the records, one of the most sacred offensive milestones is 3,000 hits. Sometimes known as the Clemente benchmark as Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente ended his career with exactly 3,000 hits. It is a milestone based on consistency, longevity and excellence, one that automatically punches a player's ticket to the Hall of Fame.

It takes a lot of time to reach the coveted 3,000 mark. Miguel Cabrera is slated to be the next in line for the achievement at age 38. So youth is a valuable asset. Baseball is in the midst of a youth movement. Baseball features a plethora of budding stars who are currently ineligible to rent a car, but can still drive the ball. Here are five MLB players under the age of 25 that can reach the 3000 hits milestone.

5. Gavin Lux (Age: 21, MLB hits: 116)

Gavin Lux often finds himself in the bottom of the order for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But it has more to do with that he is playing with three former MVP's than it does with his ability.

The youngest member of this list, Lux is brimming with potential. He has already notched 100 hits before the age of 22. Lux managed to cobble 81 hits over 100 games with the Dodgers last season which laid a good foundation.

His development will be aided by absorbing the teachings of some of the game's greatest stars such as Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. With this level of mentorship, Lux has plenty of time to evolve into an MLB hitter who can post multiple 200 hit seasons.

4. Bo Bichette (Age: 24, MLB hits: 296)

The son of former MLB All-Star shortstop Dante Bichette, Bo has gotten off to a torrid start with the Toronto Blue Jays. If Bo is capable of improving his batting average by even the slightest of margins, he will likely reach 500 hits before his 25th birthday.

Bichette has great protection in his lineup. The main concern will be his durability playing shortstop all year. Bichette, however, has the potential to be a perennial batting title contender and lead MLB in hits. This is a great set of qualifications for a future 3,000 hit club member.

3. Bryan Reynolds (Age: 24, MLB hits: 365)

Reynolds has been identified as one of the game's youngest rising stars. The Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder has batted above .300 in two of his three seasons. Barring a significant injury, he will easily clear 500 hits this season.

The main obstacle standing in Reynolds' way will likely be the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates don't seem well-equipped to give Reynolds the coaching and lineup protection necessary to build a foundation suitable for a hall-of-fame caliber career.

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Age: 23, MLB hits: 381)

When you're looking for pedigree, look no further than the Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero's father Vladimir Sr. smacked 2590 hits in his storied career. Shockingly, the son is likely to be the better hitter of the two.

Guerrero Jr. is reminiscent of Miguel Cabrera. While he may be known for his power he still manages to have a career batting average that is approaching .300. For reference, at Guerrero Jr.'s age, Miguel Cabrera had 548 hits and 78 home runs.

Guerrero Jr. is about 170 shy in terms of hits. However, his second season was cut short due to COVID-19. Despite one shortened season, Guerrero Jr. still has 76 career homers. If Guerrero Jr. is going to reach 3,000 hits, it will likely be thanks in large part to his propensity for power.

1.Juan Soto (Age: 23, MLB hits: 492)

Of the candidates on this list, Juan Soto is the most likely to be the greatest MLB hitter of his era. He enters the 2022 season with nearly 500 hits and he's only halfway to age 24.

The star outfielder has averaged over 150 hits per 162-game season over his last three years. He haas a career batting average over .300. Soto has one of the most well-balanced swings in baseball. While he'll need to dial up this seasonal hit total to reach 3,000, he has the skillset and youth to age into a superstar.

Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman Juan Soto has reached base 4 times for the first time this season. He did it 26 times last year, a total topped only by Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds. Juan Soto has reached base 4 times for the first time this season. He did it 26 times last year, a total topped only by Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds.

