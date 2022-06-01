Top 5 Atlanta Braves defensive players in 2022

The Atlanta Braves have had a slow start in their bid to repeat as World Series champions. With a record of 23-27, they are 10.5 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. This win-loss tally, however, shouldn't overshadow the fact that they are one of the most stable defensive teams in all of baseball.

The Braves have a fielding percentage of .987, have committed just 23 errors so far, and have made 1,330 putouts, all above league average. In this list, we'll highlight their five best defensive players using the statistics stated above. Let's take a look.

Atlanta Braves' five best defensive players this season

#5 William Contreras

Young catcher William Contreras tries to tag Ha-Seong Kim.

The young catcher kicks off this list with his .978 fielding percentage. Contreras has 84 putouts to his name and has made only two errors in 99 innings of play. He has also turned in a double play and has 89 defensive chances to his credit. Not too shabby for the young backstop from Venezuela.

#4 Orlando Arcia

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers

Joining his Venezuelan compatriot Contreras is infielder Orlando Arcia. In total, Arcia has played only 55 innings so far this season, mainly in relief of Dansby Swanson at shortstop. These limited appearances, however, shouldn't take away from his perfect fielding percentage and nine putouts this season.

#3 Travis d'Arnaud

Kenley Jensen with Travis d'Arnaud

The Braves are lucky to have two capable backstops on their roster. Lil D, as he's fondly known, has a .994 fielding percentage, 326 putouts, 14 assists, and just two errors in 309 innings of action. Better known for his time with the division rival New York Mets, the veteran has established himself as the premier catcher of the reigning champions for a few years now.

#2 Ozzie Albies

Albies has anchored the Braves during Ronald Acuña Jr.'s absence.

The diminutive Ozzie Albies has posted a .983 fielding percentage so far this season. He has 59 putouts, 116 assists, 24 double plays turned, and just three errors in 443 innings of play.

The two-time Silver Slugger Awardee has not only been a steady hand on offense, but also a reliable fielder in the Braves' defense.

#1 Ronald Acuña Jr.

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

Statistically speaking, Ronald Acuña Jr., despite his long absence, is the best defensive player in the Atlanta Braves roster.

His fielding percentage has been immaculate. He also boasts 21 putouts and no errors in 101 innings of work. He has only completed eleven games so far, but based on his track record, it's pretty certain that he'll play a more pivotal role in defense as the season progresses.

