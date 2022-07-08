Top 5 best MLB uniforms that are currently in use

One of the key aspects of baseball is a team's uniform. There are many types of MLB uniforms: colorful or white, crowded with designs, or plain.

Chances are, if you've been following MLB long enough, you have seen your team's apparel transform through the years. While some people might miss their favorite club's uniform from days gone by, the general consensus is that the attire worn today is the best.

Today we will take a look at these modern MLB uniforms and rank the top five.

#5 Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros v Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have a unique uniform, thanks to the pale sky blue coloring on their pants and shirts. In addition, the intricate Blue Jay logo and the stylized text adds to the appeal of the jersey.

#4 Chicago Cubs

Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs

The reason the Chicago Cubs uniform appears on this list is straightforward: the C. It is one of the most iconic logos in professional sports. Simply put, the Cubs wouldn't be the same without the encircled C on their shirts and caps.

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the oldest uniform that is still in use in all of Major League Baseball.

"EXACTLY one #Dodger, in a #LosAngeles uniform, has won a batting title" - Baseball Almanac

The design of their clothes has not changed significantly in over 80 years. That's why this historic outfit is ranked third.

#2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks v Colorado Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks are a dark horse candidate in this list. Even though this uniform is often overlooked, it deserves a place on this list because of its creativity. The color and font used in "DBACKS" and the player number give the outfit a retro feel. Also, the serpent on the sleeve with a baseball in its fangs is an emphatic design.

#1 New York Yankees

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

Finally, in first place, we have the New York Yankees pinstripe uniform — a timeless classic. No other apparel is more intertwined with American baseball than that of the Yankees.

Erik Boland @eboland11 Matt Carpenter: “I feel like a little kid every time I put the (Yankees) uniform on.” Matt Carpenter: “I feel like a little kid every time I put the (Yankees) uniform on.”

"Matt Carpenter: 'I feel like a little kid every time I put the (Yankees) uniform on.'" - Erik Boland

Similar to the Dodgers uniform, it brings back fond memories of simpler days.

Ranking the MLB Uniforms

Besides the teams we covered, some other squads have equally impressive clothing and designs. However, for this list, we looked at the top five.

If you have a different opinion about the best MLB uniforms, feel free to comment your thoughts below.

