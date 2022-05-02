Los Angeles Dodgers legendary southpaw Clayton Kershaw has had a historic career. Since joining the club in 2008, the left-handed hurler from Texas has eclipsed numerous records with the organization. Most recently, Clayton Kershaw passed Don Sutton to become the all-time franchise leader in strikeouts, ending the night with 2,700 Ks.

Clayton Kershaw has done everything that was expected from Dodgers fans. He has won three National League Cy Young Awards, a National League Most Valuable Player award and a World Series title, the Dodgers' first of this century. With the strikeouts record serving as the latest feather in his cap, Kershaw seeks to leave no doubt that he is the greatest Dodger to ever take the mound.

However, as we look at Kershaw's career winding to an end, it's important to appreciate the moments of greatness that brought him here.

Here are the Top 5 Clayton Kershaw performances in the MLB

5. 2008 — May 25 vs Cardinals (4–3 W — MLB debut)

The journey of 1,000 miles begins with the first step. In this instance, the journey to 2,700 strikeouts begins with strike one. In his Dodgers debut, the 20-year-old lanky southpaw went six innings against a solid St. Louis Cardinals roster that was littered with All-Stars and MVP Albert Pujols. Kershaw struck out 7 over 102 pitches, surrendering only two runs. The Dodgers won the matchup 4-3 kicking off a legendary career.

4. 2016 — May 1 vs. Padres (1–0 W)

Arguably his best game, Kershaw faced the National League West rival San Diego Padres. The Padres had held his Los Angeles Dodgers to a single run giving Kershaw an obscenely tight window to work with. Kershaw would end up being near perfect as he yielded three hits while striking out 14 batters on an economic 101 pitches. It was an ideal performacne from the ace, the only thing missing from the game would be the stakes.

3. 2018 — Oct. 5 vs. Braves, NLDS Game 2 (3–0 W)

Clayton Kershaw was bemoaned throughout his career for not having the goods when it came to October. The statistics would back that sentiment up, as he holds a career 4.19 ERA during the postseason. Against the Atlanta Braves in 2018, however, Kershaw was able to begin to pivot the narrative. Over 85 pitches, Kershaw went eight innings, only surrendering two hits, striking out three to shutout his opponents. He was outright dominant, silencing his critics and taking control of the playoffs.

2. 2020 — October 25 vs Rays (5-2 W)

Despite the performance in 2018, Kershaw still lacked a World Series title to his career. It was on October 25, 2020 that he became the man for the job. In a crucial game five, Kershaw took the hill to take on a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that had given every team it had faced fits. He quelled the bats over 5.2 innings, striking out six batters and only yielding two runs over that time. He allowed the Dodgers to put themselves within one win of capturing World Series glory. While it may not be the sexiest box score, it was an accomplishment in the highest competitive level of MLB, one that demands excellence from the elite and Kershaw delivered.

1.2014 — June 18 vs Rockies (8–0 W — no-hitter)

Clayton Kershaw's greatest individual game comes at the hands of the Colorado Rockies. The lefty obliterated the Rockies offense to the tune of 15 strikeouts en-route to Kershaw's only no-hitter. The kicker? The only baserunner to reach was a result of an error by Hanley Ramirez. Kershaw needed only 111 pitches to get his no-hitter. He didn't walk a single batter. Had it not been for the error, Kershaw would have had a perfect game. However, the no-hitter is still an amazing feat and proudly listed as the starter's greatest game ever pitched.

