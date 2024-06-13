Top 5 Designated Hitters looking to make it to the All-Star game this season

There's an argument to be made that the overall talent across the MLB is as high as it has ever been, which makes the upcoming All-Star Game more exciting than ever. There's a seemingly endless supply of sluggers who can launch baseballs over the fence at an impressive rate.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Texas Rangers will play host to the "Mid Summer Classic" as their home stadium will welcome some of the league's best talents. Today, we explore the top five designated hitters looking to punch their ticket to the event.

Top five designated hitters looking to make it to the All-Star game this season

#5 Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber has been one of the most prolific home run hitters in the MLB since he debuted in 2015. The Phillies DH has been solid yet again for this club, posting a .241 batting average with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs this season.

#4 Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton has turned back the clock at the plate this season. While his batting average leaves much to be desired, his bat is still as powerful as ever.

The New York Yankees slugger has been impressive this season, clubbing 17 home runs through 61 games, which could lead to his 6th All-Star Game appearance.

#3 Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

There's no hiding the fact that the Houston Astros have struggled early this season, but the same cannot be said about Yordan Alvarez.

The perennial MVP candidate could find himself in talks for the award yet again this season. Before Thursday's action, Alvarez has posted a .290 batting average with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs.

#2 Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

Love him or hate him, Marcell Ozuna is good at baseball. The Atlanta Braves designated hitter has made a case for himself to be considered one of the best in NL this year.

Ozuna owns a .316 batting average with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs, making him a lock to play in the All-Star event.

#1 Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

It will be no surprise when Shohei Ohtani is selected to represent the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game. The two-way phenom has been sensational during his first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will likely earn his fourth invitation to the event.

