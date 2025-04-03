Top 5 memes after Shohei Ohtani’s walk-off HR on bobblehead night extends Braves' losing streak

Home-run machine Shohei Ohtani continues to send baseballs into the stands as his latest home run came in the LA Dodgers' walk-off victory against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. It was the Braves' seventh straight loss to begin the season while the Dodgers are yet to lose a single game in eight contests thus far in 2025.

With things tied 5-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias struck out Andy Pages to begin the inning. Then came Ohtani at the plate, who hammered Iglesias' first pitch, an 88 mph changeup, to a 399-feet deep center field home run for a walk-off 6-5 win.

It was Ohtani's bobblehead night as well at Dodger Stadium.

This started a meme fest on X, and we have saved some of the best for you.

Top 5 memes following Shohei Ohtani's walk-off home run vs Braves

#1 This video shows Ohtani's home run from a different game but with artificial visuals added, which replaces the three-time MVP's bat with a blue Lightsaber, a reference to Star Wars.

#2 Another meme showed Shohei Ohtani replacing Thanos' face, wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. Thanos is a fictional character from the Marvel Universe who appeared as the main villain in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

#3 The below meme was a dig towards the Braves, who are on a seven-game skid to start the season.

The image used is from a popular "Nah, this is wild" meme, which is often used when something is surprisingly absurd or extreme.

It is perfectly related to Wednesday's game, where at one point the Braves had a 5-0 lead only to surrender six runs and lose the game.

#4 Another meme, this time targeting a fast food chain in Atlanta locality following the Braves' embarrassing loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

It shares two instances: One by the end of the third inning, when the Braves were leading by 5-2, and the second at the end of nine innings, when the Braves lost the game 6-5.

#5 This meme perfectly related the sentiment around Shohei Ohtani among public, which is "Greatest of All Time."

Let us know your thoughts on the game.

