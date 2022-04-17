Top 5 MLB pitchers of the last decade

The MLB game is evolving as fast as it has ever done. Universal DH, Ohtani Rule, expanded playoffs, and even pulling out a pitcher who's on his way to a perfect game, are just some of the things that are new this season. One thing is for certain, you can't win games if you don't have good pitchers.

Realistically, teams use more batters in a game than pitchers. That is how vital the pitcher's role is, no matter which era in baseball you look back on. They dictate the pace and the flow of the game. In this article, we'll take a look at the top five pitchers of the past decade.

Many great pitchers would surely miss out on this list. Big shoutouts to Zack Greinke, Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, Stephen Strasburg, and David Price.

We will only take into account the 2012-2021 seasons for this list. Pitching metrics and the list of accolades the pitcher has won in this time span are included in the parameters for the selection. Playoff performances will also be taken into account.

#5 Jacob deGrom

Jacob DeGrom has been the ace of the New York Mets for many years now

It might be too early to say whether Jacob deGrom will be one of the greatest pitchers of the modern era, but his stat line is too impressive to be overlooked.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has a 2.50 ERA and 1.011 WHIP, the lowest averages in this list.

He put the MLB on notice when he pitched a 1.70 ERA and .912 WHIP in 2018, en route his first Cy Young Award. If he can avoid getting injured as his career rolls on, the 2014 Rookie of the Year will certainly rank higher once another list is made in the next few years.

#4 Madison Bumgarner

Along with Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner was the face of the Giants in MLB during the 2010s

It's true! MadBum's regular season stats don't add up to levels that warrant a place for him in this list.

However, through sheer excellence in the postseason, he has done enough to deserve his spot in it. The only multi-titled pitcher in this list, counting from 2012 onwards, Madison Bumgarner has two World Series rings to his name.

He had a scintillating display in the 2014 postseason when he went 4-1. He even recorded a save in the World Series on his way to winning the MLB's Willie Mays World Series MVP Award.

#3 Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander led two different MLB franchises to a World Series

Justin Verlander just missed out on charting higher in this list due to the time frame starting from 2012. He was the last pitcher to win the MLB American League MVP, which he did back in 2011.

Nonetheless, his career accomplishments are not to be ignored. Since 2012, he has had a World Series ring, four All-Star appearances, and an AL Cy Young Award.

Verlander also led the league in wins once, and was part of the 2019 All-MLB First Team. He will surely be a first ballot Hall of Famer when he decides to hang it up.

#2 Max Scherzer

Mad Max made his name with the Washington Nationals in MLB

Max Scherzer has been a teammate of three out of the other four people in this list. He was with Verlander in Detroit, with (spoiler alert) the number one in this list in Los Angeles, and, presently, with deGrom in New York.

The former World Series champion with the Washington Nationals had absurd stats in the past decade. Scherzer is 154-62 with a .713 win-loss percentage while throwing a 2.91 ERA, 1.013, and striking out 2,422 batters across 297 games.

Scherzer has also won the Cy Young Award thrice in the past decade amongst the many accolades that he has won and and the records he has broken.

#1 Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw, the top MLB pitcher of the last decade

Without the shadow of a doubt, Clayton Kershaw has been the best MLB pitcher in the last decade. Since 2012, The Claw has ammassed a plethora of accolades: a World Series title, seven All-Star appearances, two AL Cy Young Awards, a Roberto Clemente Award, and a no-hitter on June 18, 2014.

In our 10-season time frame, Kershaw pitched with a 2.33 ERA and .935 WHIP, with a record of 138-56 that translates to .711 in win-loss percentage.

What's his most amazing feat you might ask? The left-handed ace won 21 games in 27 starts during the 2014 season on his way to winning the National League MVP. He was the first pitcher to win this award since Bob Gibson in 1968.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat