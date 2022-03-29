Top 5 MLB players with most innings pitched in a season

In an era of MLB where innings and pitch counts reign supreme, roles such as "openers" and specialists are becoming more prevalent. It's harder than ever to find pitchers that can go deep into ball games. For the most part, there is a direct correlation between MLB pitching staffs that have innings leaders in their rotation and the likelihood of appearing in the playoffs. Perhaps, that might be the secret formula to success. Here are the five MLB players with the most innings pitched last season.

5. Robbie Ray- Toronto Blue Jays (193.1 innings in 2021)

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays

Few players had a more dominant season than former Toronto Blue Jays ace Robbie Ray. After coming over via trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ray managed to harness his effective wildness into a dominance unseen by the tall lefty. Ray made the most of his 193.1 innings in Toronto as he was among the best in the American League in categories such as earned run average and strikeouts. Unfortunately, Ray's performance got the Blue Jays close to the playoffs, but the rest of the American League East was too strong. However, Ray still managed to enjoy receiving the 2021 American League Cy Young Award, as well as a five-year contract to be the new ace of the Seattle Mariners.

4. Sandy Alcantara - Miami Marlins (205.2 innings in 2021)

New York Mets v Miami Marlins

The youngest pitcher on this list, Alcantara was one of the only bright spots in a dismal Miami Marlins season. The young ace pitched his way to his fourth consecutive season with an earned run average below 4.00, despite having a losing record last season. Alcantara figures to be the face of the Miami Marlins for years to come as his 2021 campaign encouraged the Marlins to sign the young ace to a five-year contract extension in which he is set to make around $56 million. Alcantara hopes to be the centerpiece of a rebuilding Marlins team striving for long-term success through homegrown talent. If manager Don Mattingly wants any chance at a successful 2022 campaign, Alcantara will surely have to be firing on all cylinders.

3. Adam Wainwright - St. Louis Cardinals (206.1 innings in 2021)

World Series - St Louis Cardinals v Boston Red Sox - Game One

The oldest player on the list, Adam Wainwright has been a staple of the Cardinals winning culture for nearly two decades. With a career 3.35 earned run average and a 162-game average of 206 innings per season, it's safe to say that they don't make pitchers like Wainwright anymore. The 40-year-old right hander pitched to a 17-7 record for the St. Louis Cardinals last year and is projected to finish the 2022 season with a 3.63 earned run average. While it would be a theatrical storyline for Wainwright to walk into the sunset with fellow St. Louis Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, it's hard to walk away from a game when you are still performing at such a high level, and one can assume new manager Carlos Marmol would like to maintain that level of stability in his organization.

Dan Buffa @buffa82



Three surefire red coats retiring together. Some stories really do write themselves. Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina could all finish their careers this year exactly where they started them: in St. Louis.Three surefire red coats retiring together. Some stories really do write themselves. #STLCards Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina could all finish their careers this year exactly where they started them: in St. Louis. Three surefire red coats retiring together. Some stories really do write themselves. #STLCards

2. Walker Buehler - Los Angeles Dodgers (207.2 innings)

Divisional Series - Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five

Walker Buehler has emerged as one of the games greatest young stars. The fact that he still manages to shine in a Dodgers rotation that included the likes of Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer should speak volumes about the presence, poise and overall dominance Buehler brings to the mound every fifth day for manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although his strikeout numbers were lower than some of the other stars in the league, Buehler manages to keep runners off the board and preserve his longevity by not working into deep counts. It's what helped him lead the league in games started and finished second in the majors in innings pitched. It appears he's putting the pieces together to take the torch from Clayton Kershaw as the face of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff.

1. Zack Wheeler - Philadelphia Phillies (213.1 innings)

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

Since signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018, Wheeler has turned a corner and elevated himself into being one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball. Wheeler always had the talent; however, after Tommy John's surgery, shortly after, he was called up to the New York Mets, and Wheeler was constantly dealing with innings limits and pitch counts to try and prevent him from returning to the injured list. In Philadelphia, however, Wheeler has emerged as a workhorse in terms of games pitched. Also, the fact that he is able to pitch to an earned run average below 3.00 over the last two years, despite pitching in one of the worst parks for pitchers, speaks volumes about the level of stability and dominance he brings to the Phillies every time he takes the mound.

Edited by Windy Goodloe