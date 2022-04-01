Babe Ruth, Derek Jeter & more: Top 5 New York Yankees hitters of all time

The New York Yankees are quite possibly the most esteemed and legendary MLB team in the history of baseball. In their 109 seasons as the New York Yankees, they have won a league-leading 27 World Series titles. The iconic NYY logo is well-known around the globe. To what—or to whom—do they owe for their status? Undoubtedly, they owe the players who have dawned their colors over the past century. Here are the top five best players ever to wear the pinstripe uniform.

The top 5 hitters ever to play for the New York Yankees

5 Joe DiMaggio

"Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you!" is a line made famous by Simon and Garfunkel. However, this all-time great was just as well-known off the field as he was on it. DiMaggio played 13 seasons for the New York Yankees, from 1936 to 1942 and then from 1946 to 1951. DiMaggio had an all-time batting average of .325, and 361 home runs, ranking him sixth out of all time in that category. Off the field, his fiery marriage to icon Marilyn Monroe kept him in the tabloids throughout the 1950s and 1960s. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1955.

4 Derek Jeter

A fan favorite, besides his skill on the field and designation as one of the best shortstops of all time, his class and philanthropy is what completes Derek Jeter. New York Yankees fans will remember the 2001 World Series when, in the wake of the September 11 attacks, Jeter hit a walk-off home run for the New York Yankees to win Game 4 of the Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This moment gained Jeter the timeless nickname "Mr November." Jeter batted a career .310 in his 19 seasons with the Yankees. He is currently the record holder for games played for the Yankees. The Yankees retired his number, 2, in 2017.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

3 Yogi Berra

A New York Yankee through and through, Lawrence Peter "Yogi" Berra knew how to get it done. He is one of only six players in history to win the American League MVP three times. When America took part in the D-Day landings in 1944, Berra was there, gun in hand, serving his country. Esteemed as one of the best catchers in history, Yogi hit 358 home runs and 1,430 RBIs in his nearly 20 years in pro ball. Famous for his "Yogisms," like "A nickel ain't worth a dime anymore," and "Ninety percent of the game is half mental," Berra was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good too. -Yogi Berra Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good too. -Yogi Berra https://t.co/TdpPCDqnMB

"Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good too. -Yogi Berra" - @ Baseball Quotes

2 Lou Gehrig

The Iron Horse played 16 seasons for the Bronx Bombers from 1923 to 1939. During his time, he batted an astounding .340 batting average and a .447 on-base percentage. His skills led the Yankees to more than a quarter of their titles. Tragedy, however, struck Gehrig young. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his early 30s and died shortly thereafter. In his memory, Major League Baseball honors his name every June with "Lou Gehrig Day."

1 Babe Ruth

One-of-a-kind, one could write an entire article on Babe Ruth himself. As a pitcher and a hitter, he led the New York Yankees to four World Series Championships. As a pitcher, he finished his career with a 94-46 record, posting a staggering 2.28 ERA. As a batter, he was able to accrue a .342 batting average while driving home over 2,800 runs. They surely do not make players like him anymore.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Babe Ruth making balloon animals at Comiskey Park. Babe Ruth making balloon animals at Comiskey Park. https://t.co/uweeqstl6k

"Babe Ruth making balloon animals at Comiskey Park." - @ Baseball in Pics

That is our list of the best Yankees ever to play the game. Think we missed anyone? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt