Top 5 New York Yankees storylines to follow for the 2022 season

The New York Yankees are always a high-end, competitive team in the MLB. The 2022 season looks to be no exception, with fascinating narratives that will play out before our eyes. In 2021 the New York Yankees finished second in the always competitive American League East behind the Tampa Bay Rays, before an inauspicious elimination in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Anything less than a World Series appearance is often seen as a disappointing season for the most valuable team in baseball, and they hope to rectify that in 2022. With one of the best power-hitting lineups in the MLB, fireworks will be a regular experience in the Bronx.

Top 5 New York Yankees Storylines in 2022

Fans and team alike hope the fireworks will still be going off in October.

#5 Josh Donaldson's performance with his new team

Josh Donaldson in Pinstripes will take some getting used to

The New York Yankees apparently decided that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton weren't enough firepower for 2022, so they acquired the bringer of rain himself, Josh Donaldson. The former MVP and three-time All-Star brings his talents to Yankee Stadium, where the team hopes he can be the final piece of the puzzle.

So far, Josh Donaldson has been connecting well with his new teammates, as posted by the YES Network on Twitter.

YES Network



Josh Donaldson is feeling close with his new teammates already



#YANKSonYES A close-knit ball club🤝Josh Donaldson is feeling close with his new teammates already, per his words with @M_Marakovits A close-knit ball club🤝Josh Donaldson is feeling close with his new teammates already, per his words with @M_Marakovits#YANKSonYES https://t.co/V14eNk8X7N

"A close-knit ball club Josh Donaldson is feeling close with his new teammates already" - @ YES Network

Every player has growing pains when adapting to a new team. Josh Donaldson has been a long-time rival of the team that now claims him. His adjustment will be a must-watch.

#4 Is Gerrit Cole still one of the best pitchers in the AL?

An Impassioned Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole barely missed out on the first Cy Young Award of his career in 2021. The New York Yankees' top starting pitcher will look to claim that crown in 2022. With an ERA of 3.23 in 2021, Gerrit Cole was a key reason for the team's 92 wins. Now going up against the ultra-competitive AL East, he will need to be at his best.

#3 In what place will the Yankees finish in the AL East?

Yankees after winning the AL East in 2019

The AL East has four of the best teams in baseball: the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees. Any of the four could claim the division title in 2022, with the race likely coming down to the wire and not being decided until the final days of the season. The AL East is a star-studded division. I wouldn't be surprised to see one of these four teams represent the American League in the World Series.

#2 Aaron Judge's contract extension

Aaron Judge looks deep pretty often

Aaron Judge has been the best player for the New York Yankees since joining the team in 2016. Aaron Judge is in the final year of his current contract, and while talks are progressing and they seem close to a deal, nothing has been finalized yet. While the numbers will surely be astronomical and limit the Yankees' future spending, it's hard to argue that he isn't worth the money.

Andy Martino of the SNY network commented via a tweet on the recent updates in the contract negotiations.

Andy Martino of the SNY network: "Total silence from parties in Aaron Judge negotiations can, at least in a general sense, be thought a good sign for productive talks. Leaks happen when people get frustrated. My guess is 7 years, $224 million, but no one to my knowledge has concrete reporting on it right now."

"Total silence from parties in Aaron Judge negotiations can, at least in a general sense, be thought a good sign for productive talks. Leaks happen when people get frustrated. My guess is 7 years, $224 million, but no one to my knowledge has concrete reporting on it right now." - @ Andy Martino

#1 Can they end the 14-year World Series drought?

New York Yankees World Series 2009, Game 6

2009 was the last time the New York Yankees won the ultimate prize in the MLB. The team believes they are now primed to return to the promised land in 2022. With superstars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and a bullpen headlined by Aroldis Chapman, the New York Yankees are certainly a team that could win it all. Despite their very strong division, the 14-year drought could finally come to an end in 2022, bringing a championship parade back to the streets of New York.

