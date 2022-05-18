Top 5 players with the most HRs in MLB postseason

Every MLB player is expected to perform at the highest level. Players who can perform at the highest level consistently and can come through in clutch situations will most likely become all-time greats in the sport. The MLB postseason is the absolute highest level of baseball that can possibly be played, and players must succeed in order for their team to win the World Series.

Offense is key in the postseason, and home runs are vital to a team's success. Today, we are going to look into the five (actually six) Major League Baseball players with the most postseason home runs in MLB history.

Players with the most MLB postseason home runs

#5 Albert Pujols and George Springer (T-19 HR)

Albert Pujols v Los Angeles Dodgers

Most new baseball fans might think of Albert Pujols as a disappointing Los Angeles Angels signing. Before that, however, in 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols made his mark as a legend in St. Louis. In 74 playoff games with the Cards, the first-baseman hit 18 of his 19 home runs, with the lone Angels home run coming from the 2014 National League Division Series. Pujols won NLCS MVP in 2004 and also was a key contributor to the Cardinals' 2007 and 2011 World Series wins. It is no doubt that Pujols is a legend in the state of Missouri.

Tied with Pujols with 19 postseason home runs, former Houston Astros center fielder George Springer is only 32 years old and will likely pass Pujols on this list as time goes on. Springer played a huge role with the controversial 2010s Houston Astros dynasty, where he logged all 19 of his playoff home runs in 63 postseason games.

Looking back on George Springer's Three All-Star appearances, two Silver Sluggers and the 2017 World Series MVP Award!Looking back on George Springer's @astros career ahead of his 1st game in Houston as a member of the @BlueJays Three All-Star appearances, two Silver Sluggers and the 2017 World Series MVP Award!Looking back on George Springer's @astros career ahead of his 1st game in Houston as a member of the @BlueJays. https://t.co/RLvAZwUhLe

"Three All-Star appearances, two Silver Sluggers and the 2017 World Series MVP Award!" - @ MLB Network

Springer established himself as a playoff legend in the state of Texas, helping the Astros win the 2017 World Series where he won World Series MVP.

#4 Derek Jeter (20 HR)

Derek Jeter v the Baltimore Orioles

It is no surprise that Mr. November himself and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is on this list. The generational shortstop is best known for his playoff success with the Yanks, having hit 20 home runs in 158 playoff games. "The Captain" won five championships in the pinstripes and won the 2000 World Series MVP. Jeter inspired millions of young players and will forever go down in the MLB history books.

#3 Bernie Williams (22 HR)

Bernie Williams v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Although Jeter is credited with being the most notable player from the Yankees dynasty, former Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams one up's him on this feat. Williams played 16 seasons in the pinstripes, reaching the MLB playoffs in 12 of them. The outfielder recorded 22 home runs in 121 playoff games, while taking home American League Championship Series MVP honors in 1996. Williams won four World Series alongside Jeter, and is one of the most notable Yankees from that era.

#2 Jose Altuve (23 HR)

Jose Altuve v the Detroit Tigers

Jose Altuve is perhaps best known for being the main player in the controversial Astros sign-stealing scandal. However, this does not discredit his outstanding playoff success throughout the 2010s and into this decade. The second baseman has already recorded 23 playoff home runs in only 79 games. He was the best player on the 2017 Astros championship team and won 2019 ALCS MVP after beating the Yankees in six games. Altuve is only 32 years old, and it is likely he could hold the top spot on this list later this year.

Jose Altuve Game 6, 2019 ALCS vs.



Bill Mazeroski Game 7, 1960 WS vs. Yankees



That’s all, folks. Players who hit a walkoff HR to end any postseason series after their team had blown the lead in the same inning:Jose Altuve Game 6, 2019 ALCS vs. #Yankees Bill Mazeroski Game 7, 1960 WS vs. YankeesThat’s all, folks. Players who hit a walkoff HR to end any postseason series after their team had blown the lead in the same inning:Jose Altuve Game 6, 2019 ALCS vs. #YankeesBill Mazeroski Game 7, 1960 WS vs. Yankees That’s all, folks.

#1 Manny Ramirez (24 HR)

Manny Ramirez posing with the 2004 world series trophy.

When considering the top outfielders in recent MLB history, Manny Ramirez is definitely in the discussion. Ramirez played 19 seasons in the MLB, reaching the playoffs in 11 seasons with the Indians, Red Sox, and Dodgers. However, most of the playoff success comes from playing with the Indians and the Red Sox, having hit 13 home runs with the Indians and 11 home runs in Boston. Ramirez won it all with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007, and in 2004, he took home World Series MVP honors. Manny Ramirez is one of the most successful playoff players in MLB history, and that is definitely shown with his 24 playoff home runs.

