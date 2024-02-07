Top 5 potential MLB free agents in 2024

The new MLB season is right around the corner after an exciting winter full of impact players switching teams. The key headline of the offseason was Shohei Ohtani's signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Some other big-name players switching teams include Juan Soto to the New York Yankees and Josh Hader going to the Houston Astros. It was a wild offseason, and fans could be in store for another one next winter.

There is a large number of star players who could become free agents following the end of the 2024 season. Here's a closer look at the top five players set to be free agents following the year:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 MLB players set to become free agents following 2024 season

#5. Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler is set to become a free agent following the 2024 season. He signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies back in 2019.

Wheeler has been nailed for the Phillies during his time there. He is coming off a season where he compiled a 13-6 record with a 3.61 ERA on 192 innings of work. He has received Cy Young considerations in four of the last five seasons and is on track to have another great year.

#4. Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles a few days ago. However, he is still expected to become a free agent following the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

Burnes has been an MLB ace since he debuted during the 2018 season. He has been a mainstay at the top of the Brewers' rotation for the past six seasons. The former Cy Young Award winner will receive much attention once he hits the open market.

#3. Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso is a force to be reckoned with as one of baseball's best sluggers. Aside from the shortened season in 2020, Alonso has never hit under 37 home runs.

Alonso is coming off a season where he mashed 46 home runs, the second-highest of his career. The three-time All-Star should see another slugging season and will be an attractive bat if he reaches the open market.

#2. Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman just saw his teammate, Jose Altuve, receive a five-year, $125 million extension and will be hoping for the same. He could be out of Houston following this season if the front office does not make a move.

Bregman has been a centerpiece for Houston since being called up during the 2016 MLB season. He is regarded as an above-average defender with a monster bat and will turn some heads as a free agent.

#1. Juan Soto

Juan Soto is getting ready for a season with the Yankees after being traded alongside Trent Grisham earlier this offseason. He will undoubtedly be a boost in the lineup alongside Aaron Judge.

Expand Tweet

Soto played in all 162 regular season games last year, hitting .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs and a league-leading 132 walks. The 35 home runs were a career-high for the three-time MLB All-Star.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.