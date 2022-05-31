Top 5 San Francisco Giants pitchers of all time

The San Francisco Giants are one of the most storied franchises in MLB history. They started off as the New York Gothams in 1883, changed their name to the New York Giants in 1885, and then moved to their present-day California home in 1958.

Many legendary names have donned the Giants uniform. From Willie Mays to Willie McCovey, it's a list of Who's Who of Hall of Famers. This list, however, will highlight five of the best pitchers in the historic franchise's journey. Take a look at the top five San Francisco Giants pitchers of all time.

San Francisco Giants Top 5 Best Pitchers

#5 Tim Lincecum

"The Freak" Tim Lincecum

Kicking off the list is probably a surprise to most. However, there is no denying that Tim Lincecum played an integral role in the Giants winning three World Series titles between 2010 and 2014.

The lanky hurler was selected to four All-Star teams, led the National League in strikeouts three times, was a two-time Cy Young Award Winner, threw two no-hitters, and won the aforementioned three world titles with the Giants. The only other pitcher in history with a resume like Lincecum boasts is Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax.

#4 Gaylord Perry

Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry was one of the most dominant pitchers during his era and spent the first half of his career playing for the Giants. Known for the controversial spitball, Perry was the first hurler to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues for his talent and longevity. He won the American League Cy Young Award with Cleveland in 1972 and the National League Cy Young Award with San Diego in 1978. The Giants retired his #36 jersey in 2005.

#3 Juan Marichal

The Dominican Dandy, as Juan Marichal's popularly known, spent 14 seasons with the San Francisco Giants. The flamboyant Dominican was known for his signature high leg kicks, an arsenal of pitches, and a plethora of tactics that left opposing batters dazed and confused.

In his career, Marichal was selected to ten All-Star teams, led the NL in wins in 1968, and pitched a no-hitter in 1963. In 1983, he was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The San Francisco Giants retired the famous #27 in 1975.

#2 Carl Hubbell

The legendary Carl "The Meal Ticket" Hubbell, or "King Carl," was one of the most dominant pitchers of his era. A one-club man, Hubbell made his debut for the then-New York Giants in 1928 and remained a Giant until his retirement in 1943. Hubbell was the first player in National League history to win the Most Valuable Player Award twice.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ @baseballhall



ow.ly/AxFj50Ja596 On this date in 1937, the Giants' Carl Hubbell won his 24th straight game to set a record that still stands. King Carl would go on post his fifth straight 20-win season that year. On this date in 1937, the Giants' Carl Hubbell won his 24th straight game to set a record that still stands. King Carl would go on post his fifth straight 20-win season that year.ow.ly/AxFj50Ja596 https://t.co/TRBhEh4vPX

"On this date in 1937, the Giants' Carl Hubbell won his 24th straight game to set a record that still stands. King Carl would go on post his fifth straight 20-win season that year. http://ow.ly/AxFj50Ja596" - National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

He also set a record for most consecutive wins set by a pitcher with 24, a record that hasn't been broken since. In 1944, the San Francisco Giants retired his jersey, and in 1947, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

#1 Christy Mathewson

Christy Mathewson is perhaps one of the best baseball pitchers to have ever lived. He spent 17 season with the New York Giants and set records that are yet to be broken to this day.

Known as the "Christian Gentleman" for not pitching on Sundays due to his Christian beliefs, Mathewson garnered two World Series titles, had two Triple Crown seasons, led the NL in wins four times, led the NL in ERA and strikeouts five times, and pitched two no-hitters in his career.

Vintage Browns @VintageBrowns @PowellAnalytics In the 1905 World Series, Christy Mathewson pitched 3 complete games in 5 days. All 3 games were shutouts. @PowellAnalytics In the 1905 World Series, Christy Mathewson pitched 3 complete games in 5 days. All 3 games were shutouts. https://t.co/YB5aVX7LEQ

"In the 1905 World Series, Christy Mathewson pitched 3 complete games in 5 days. All 3 games were shutouts." - @ Vintage Browns

He was included in MLB's All-Century Team, and in 1936, he was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame as one of its first five members alongside Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Ty Cobb, and Walter Johnson. In 1988, his name was honored by the San Francisco Giants.

