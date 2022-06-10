Top 5 skippers capable of managing Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have yet to play in the postseason together. Because of their recent losing streak (that is now at 14 games), it is looking less and less likely that it will happen in 2022.

This article will look at five potential candidates who could replace Joe Maddon as manager for Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

#5. Mike Shildt

Wild Card Round - St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Former manager of the St. Louis Cardinals Mike Shildt is a definite candidate for a managing job. Shildt had a 252-199 record in four seasons with the Cardinals. He led the team to three-straight playoff appearances before being fired at the end of last season. Shildt is currently working for the San Diego Padres organization and has a winning track record. It would be nice to see Shildt land a manager's job somewhere. He is more than deserving of one.

#4. Skip Schumaker

San Diego Padres v Miami Marlins

Skip Schumaker is the Cardinals' current bench coach. He previously served in the same role for the San Diego Padres in 2021. Schumaker is unproven as a manager. He is only 42 years old. He played in the majors for 11 seasons. Watch for Schumaker to be a potential candidate for any managing openings this off-season.

#3. Phil Nevin

Current Angels interem manager could possibly stay as manager in 2023 for Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

Phil Nevin is the current Angels interim manager and could potentially be a long-term option for the team. Nevin was the New York Yankees third base coach before heading out to Los Angeles this season. Nevin also played in the MLB for 12 seasons and is a California native.

#2. Mark McGwire

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

Another California native, Mark McGwire was a long-time hitting coach for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. The former slugging first baseman is from the area and has a proven track record as an exceptional hitting coach.

#1. Ron Washington

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves

Ron Washington is the #1 choice for the Angels managing job. Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014 and led the Rangers to two World Series appearances. His overall record is a respectable 664-611. He has been regarded by many as a player's manager and would be a perfect fit for both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Washington is the current third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves.

Overall, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani deserve to be on competitive teams that make the playoffs consistently.

