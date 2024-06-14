Top 5 Starting Pitchers looking to make it to the All-Star game this season

When it comes to measuring the success and viability of any given MLB team, starting pitching plays an absolutely pivotal role. Often times, it can be the only factor between a team making it to the postseason or falling short.

While several top-tier pitching names like Zack Wheeler, Tyler Glasnow, and Aaron Nola are probably heading to July's MLB All-Star game in Texas, others do not enjoy such exposure. Today, we are examining some names who have been quietly putting up seasons befitting of an All-Star nod.

Top 5 MLB Starting Pitchers with All-Star Hopes

5. Ronel Blanco, Houston Astros

One year ago, postulating that Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros would be anywhere close to the All-Star game might have been laughable. However, Blanco has been, without a doubt, the best starter in the Astros rotation this season.

"The Blue Jays just got no-hit by Ronel Blanco, who I hadn’t heard of til the 7th inning" - Boston Sports Gordo

After starting the season with a no-hitter, Blanco went eighteen innings without surrendering a run. Now 6-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 12 starts, Blanco will be hoping to be named an All-Star for the first since since stepping into the league two seasons ago.

4. Logan Webb

Right-hander Logan Webb is competing in his sixth season as a member of the San Francisco Giants, and the expectations are heavier than they ever have been before. Long-term injuries to both Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray mean that the 27 year-old is undoubtedly the centerpiece of his team's rotation.

Webb's 92.1 innings on the mound again lead the league, as did his 216 frames last season. Now 6-5 with a 3.02 ERA, watch out for Alex Cobb to make a serious stab at registering his first career All-Star nod.

3. Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox

After being used primarily in a relief role in 2022, Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck was moved to the rotation by manager Alex Cora last season. Although there were undoubtedly a few bumps last year, the 27-year-old is settling into his role now, and has pitched well enough to be named an All-Star.

"This type of movement is just UNFAIR. No shock that Tanner Houck is dominating this season." - Baseball's Greatest Moments

Now with an MLB-best 12 quality starts, Houck's 2.08 ERA is the best in the Sox' rotation. The Missouri-native is also 7-5 with a complete game shutout under his belt this year.

2. Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

The story of the Kansas City Royals' starting pitching has been one of the most inspiring and unexpected storylines of 2024, and Seth Lugo has played a central role.

Lugo, 34, never found any palpable success during his seven seasons pitching for the New York Mets. However, since inking a two-year deal in KC, the 6-foot-4 ace has been unstoppable. Lugo's 9 wins and 91 innings pitched leads the league. Additionally, Lugo boasts a 2.36 ERA and has faced 367 opposing hitters - more than any other arm in the game.

1. Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia Phillies

Some might say that Phillies starter Ranger Suarez was robbed of an All-Star appearance in 2021. Three years ago, the Venezuelan ace went 8-5 with a 1.06 ERA in 39 appearances, with 12 coming in the form of starts. This year, it is unlikely that such a lapse will be made again.

"Ranger Suárez, Nasty 73mph Curveball. 8th K" - Rob Friedman

Now 10-1 with a 1.81 ERA, Suarez leads MLB in wins and comes second only to Reynaldo Lopez of the Braves in terms of starting ERA. Additionally, Suarez' 0.854 WHIP is the best baseball has to offer. Perhaps 2024 is the year that Suarez' name is represented at the MLB All-Star games after seven years of solid play.

