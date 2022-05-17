Top 5 teammates of David Ortiz in his MLB career

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz played 20 seasons in the MLB. He spent 14 of those fruitful years with the Red Sox from 2003 until his retirement in 2016. He won three World Series titles, a World Series MVP, seven Silver Slugger Awards, and two Hank Aaron Awards, he was selected to ten All-Star teams, he had his jersey retired by the Red Sox, and he is an incoming member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Let's take a look at Ortiz's best teammates during his MLB career. Take note that Ortiz originally played for the Minnesota Twins from 1997 to 2002 but his career broke out during his stay with Boston, so all of the players on this list are Red Sox players.

David Ortiz's Top 5 teammates

#5 Pedro Martinez

Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez

Starting off this list is David Ortiz's compatriot from the Dominican Republic, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez. He spent seven years in Boston and a total of only two seasons as Ortiz's teammate. This, however, shouldn't overshadow the fact that Martinez is one of the most dominant pitchers of the modern era. He won his only World Series title in 2004 while playing for Boston.

#4 Jason Varitek

Jason Varitek played with David Ortiz from 2003 to 2011

A present-day Boston Red Sox coach, Jason Varitek spent his entire career in Beantown. He won two World Series titles with the organization along with a Gold Glove Award, a Silver Slugger Award, and three All-Star appearances. In 2016, he was inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame.

#3 Kevin Youkilis

Boston Red Sox legend Kevin Youkilis

The Greek God of Walks drew 539 bases on balls throughout his 10-year MLB career. Based on records, Youk faced a 3-0 count 292 times in his career but he never swung. The infielder with a weird batting stance spent almost nine seasons with the Red Sox and was a part of two of their World Series winning teams.

He was also selected to three All-Star teams, winning a Golden Glove, and an American League Hank Aaron Award during his stay in Boston.

#2 Dustin Pedroia

Dustin Pedroia spent 14 seasons with Boston

A one-club man, Dustin Pedroia's short but productive career in the MLB lands him the runner-up spot on this list. Pedroia spent only 14 seasons in the majors, all in Boston, which garnered him the 2008 American League MVP award, two World Series titles, four Gold Glove Awards, and a Silver Slugger Award, and he was selected to four All-Star teams.

#1 Manny Ramirez

David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, and Pedro Martinez

Completing the Dominican triumvirate is the flamboyant Manny Ramirez. The outfielder spent nine years donning the Red Sox uniform, and during his stay in Beantown, he won two World Series titles in his illustrious career.

Ramirez won the World Series MVP in 2004, seven Silver Slugger Awards, an AL Hank Aaron Award, and an AL batting champion award during his stint in Beantown.

