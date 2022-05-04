Watch: Former MLB MVP Jimmy Rollins and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez hoop with Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley

Legendary NBA player Shaquille O'Neal was seen shooting around with some legendary MLB stars. The pickup game went down live on TBS Sports Network during the intermission of Game 2 between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, who are facing off in the NBA Western Conference Semifinals.

The TBS basketball program called "NBA on TNT" is presented by a group of former basketball players. Meanwhile, baseball on TBS is presented by former MLB legends Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez, and Jimmy Rollins. During last night's game, they had a crew of NBA superstars on for a small demonstration. Keep reading to find out how this gaggle of stars got on.

Shaquille O'Neal joins former baseball stars as they present "NBA on TNT," proceeds to shoot hoops

During the intermission of the Golden State Warriors game, Shaq, along with co-presenters Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, welcomed the baseball crew into their studio.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Pedro Martinez, Curtis Granderson, and Jimmy Rollins hooping against Shaq, Kenny, and Chuck is something we did not know we needed Pedro Martinez, Curtis Granderson, and Jimmy Rollins hooping against Shaq, Kenny, and Chuck is something we did not know we needed https://t.co/DLWhPBhvTg

With the NBA broadcast crew towering over their MLB counterparts, Kenny Smith shouted at former Boston Red Sox star Pedro Martinez. Meanwhile, Curtis Granderson got the inside position on Shaq. Granderson, who is more than a foot shorter than Shaq, collected a pass from Martinez and completed the layup on Shaquille O'Neal.

The three MLB players in question played a combined 48 years in the MLB and have made 14 combined trips to the MLB All-Star game. Pedro Martinez won the Cy Young Award three times, and Jimmy Rollins was the 2007 National League MVP when he played for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Shaq has been a long-standing baseball fan and fan favorite across all sports. A timeless joker, Shaquille O'Neal was seen pretending to check base runners when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Miami Marlins in 2018.

Fanatics View @fanaticsview Shaq also checked for the runner at first base on his first pitch Shaq also checked for the runner at first base on his first pitch #DEAD @shaq 🔥😂😂😂 Shaq also checked for the runner at first base on his first pitch #DEAD @shaq https://t.co/4AijfowbZG

It is always fun to see athletes from different walks of life come together for a few laughs and a casual example of their supreme athletic skills, which is exactly what this was. After the scrum, both sides went back to their respective games.

