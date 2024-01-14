Top 5 wholesome fan interactions captured in MLB stadiums

Attending a game in an MLB stadium is quite the experience. While the cameras on the ground usually show the game and the players, there are occasions when fans steal the show.

So, here are the top five fan reactions in MLB stadiums.

Top 5 fan interactions in MLB stadiums

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andrew McCutchen gives two young Pirates fans his gloves at MLB Stadium

#5. Andrew McCutchen gives Pirates fans his gloves

In 2015, during his first spell with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Andrew McCutchen threw his pair of batting gloves to two Pirates fans. The two supporters were visibly thrilled by the gesture.

Expand Tweet

As per reports, the same Pirates fans reunited with McCutchen during the 2023 season during a game in Los Angeles.

#4. Phillies fan gifts baseball to crying girl

In Sept. 2021, a 10-year-old Philadelphia Phillies fan, Aaron Presley, caught a foul ball and celebrated with his father. However, when he saw seven-year-old Emma Brady crying in a seat near him, he decided to make her day by offering her the souvenir.

Brady later explained in an interview that the girl was crying because she attempted to catch the ball but couldn't. It was because many fans were competing for it. However, she eventually took home the ball thanks to Presley's generosity in the MLB stadium.

#3. Two Angels fans swap baseballs at MLB stadium

In June 2022, Kansas City Royals' right field, MJ Melendez, threw a ball into the stands that an adult Los Angeles Angels fan caught. Despite the catch, the fan tossed the ball to a young fan a few rows ahead of him. Although the gesture was kind enough, what happened next was even more surprising.

Later in the game, Jared Walsh hit a home run that the young fan's father caught. However, the father-son duo returned the favor to the man who gave them the first ball. It was a special moment as both fans eventually took home a ball each.

#2. Cubs fan gets a date thanks to fans at Wrigley Field

In April 2023, one Chicago Cubs fan caught the interest of a girl sitting above him in the stands at Wrigley Field. Hysterically, he sent his phone up the aisle to ask for her number. However, it could not have been possible without the fans in the MLB Stadium.

The phone was passed along like a baton until it reached the girl, who put in her number. The fans then returned the phone to the guy, who called her and kickstarted the romance.

#1. Blue Jays fan gives baseball to Yankees fan

In May 2022, die-hard Toronto Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta promised nine-year-old Derek Rodriguez at Rogers Center that he would get him a baseball somehow. As faith would have it, Lanzillotta caught a home run during a game and offered the ball to Derek, who couldn't hold back his tears.

Moreover, the home run was hit by Yankees star Aaron Judge, who was also Derek's favorite player. The moment showed that despite the Blue Jays-Yankees rivalry, there's still plenty of respect among fans in MLB stadiums.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.