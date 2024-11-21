Top 6 MLB Designated Hitters Free Agents: Rankings and contract projections ft. J.D. Martinez and Joc Pederson

For teams searching, there are not too many designated hitters to choose from on this year's MLB open market. It has the fewest players out of any other position group.

This is an interesting group. While there are few, there are some exciting players from which teams can choose. From veterans who have shown they have what it takes to younger options looking for new opportunities, we rank these sluggers and try to put a number on their next contract.

Top 6 MLB Designated Hitters Free Agents

#1 Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson is the top player on this list of designated hitters. He is coming off a solid season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, during which he hit .275/.393/.515 with 23 home runs and 55 runs batted in.

He declined his 2025 option with Arizona to become a free agent. According to the crew over at The Sporting News, Pederson is projected to land a two-year, $29 million deal.

#2. J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez is another designated hitter coming off a solid year. He played in 120 regular season games for the New York Mets, hitting .235/.320/.406 with 16 home runs and 69 runs batted in.

He should have no trouble finding a club over the winter. Spotract projects his next contract to be for one year, valued at just over $8.3 million.

#3. Andrew McCutchen

While he is getting up there in age, Andrew McCutchen still has the bat to get the job done. The Pittsburgh Pirates veteran is 38 years old but blasted 20 home runs in 120 games. Sportrac also projects a one-year deal valued at $9.7 million.

#4. Daniel Vogelbach

Daniel Vogelbach signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays to begin the year. He played in just 31 games before being DFA'd in June. Like the previous two, he is likely to get only a one-year deal, likely nothing above $2 million.

#5. Eloy Jimenez

Eloy Jimenez split his time with the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles this past season. He is just 27 years old, making him one of the youngest designated hitters in the league and the youngest available this winter. Spotrac projects a one-year, 42.4 million contract coming his way.

#6. Matt Carpenter

Matt Carpenter played in just 39 games for the St. Louis Cardinals this past season. During that time, he hit .234/.314/.372 with four home runs and 15 runs batted in. Spotrac sees the veteran slugger snagging a one-year, $1.7 million contract over the winter.

