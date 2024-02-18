Top 7 high-profile participants in Travis Scott's Celebrity Softball Classic ft. C.J. Stroud, Kyle Tucker, Paul Wall & more

Famous American rapper Travis Scott hosted the Houston leg of the 2024 Celebrity Softball Classic for his Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU on Thursday. The event was hosted at the Houston Astros' home stadium Minute Maid Park. Any proceeds from the event were directed toward the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, the singer’s Cactus Jack Foundation, and the Project H.E.A.L initiative.

This softball game event kicked off the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic. It is a round-robin college baseball tournament featuring TSU, Prairie View A&M, Grambling, Southern, Jackson State, and Alcorn State.

Many famous faces were seen participating in the Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park. Not just sports personalities, but social media influencers, singers, and stars from different genres all came together to participate in this event for its noble cause.

Here is a list of the top 7 high-profile celebrities who participated in Scott's event:

Top 7 high-profile participants in Travis Scott's Celebrity Softball Classic

#7, Paul Wall: Rapper

American Rapper and artist Paul Wall was seen as one of the faces who participated in Thursday's softball event at Minute Maid Park. He was back in his town of origin and was seen singing autographs for his fans who waited for him on the other side of the fences inside the stadium.

#6, Andruw Jones: Retired Baseball Star

Former Yankees star Andruw Jones was seen batting during the softball game. The five-time All-Star retired from baseball back in October 2014 but was back on the field on Thursday to help Scott's foundation in their noble cause towards the community.

#5, Gary Sheffield: Retired baseball star

Former Yankees star Gary Sheffield was also one of the star faces present at the event. The nine-time All-Star 3B retired from baseball back in September 2009, but was seen participating in the softball game and looked happy to be back on the pitch to help out the foundation in their mission.

#4, Robinson Cano: Retired Baseball star

Former Mets star Robinson Cano was also present in the Minute Maid Park for the Softball game. During the game, the five-time Silver Slugger winning 2B was seen enjoying his time on the ground while fielding.

#3, Jose Canseco: Retired MLB star

Legendary baseball star Jose Canseco was also one of the participants of the event. He was accompanied by his daughter Josie, who's a social media influencer. The 59-year-old was seen enjoying his time on the field with his daughter as they came forward like the other participants to help the foundation in their mission.

#2, Kyle Tucker: Houston Astros star

Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker was seen among the star-studded crowd at the event. The Minute Maid Park is not unknown to Kyle and the two-time All-Star Infielder was seen to enjoy his return on the pitch during the offseason on Thursday and help Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation.

#1, C.J. Stroud: Houston Texans QB

After recently winning the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award and his mesmerizing performance in his first Pro Bowl, C.J. Stroud also participated in the Celebrity Softball Classic. He was also named the MVP of the game on Thursday at the Astros' ballpark. The Houston Texans' 21-year-old quarterback hit a double, and then also homered over the fences of the ballpark during the softball game.

